ontario remote jobs

7 Ontario Remote Jobs That Pay Up To $35 An Hour & Don't Require Any Experience

Work from home and make bank.

If you're an introvert whose least favourite part of the day is getting up and commuting to your job, these remote Ontario jobs could be your opportunity to work from home.

What if you utterly lack experience? No worries. These roles don't require you to be an expert in your field. In fact, most have qualifications that don't stretch beyond being hard-working or friendly.

Anyone looking to get in on the in-home career revolution should definitely take a look at the list below:

YouTube Host

Salary: $17.50 to $18.00 an hour

Company: Most Amazing Studios Inc.

Who Should Apply: Outgoing individuals who "are charismatic and comfortable" in front of a camera. You'll be required to write and produce engaging scripts "within a fast-paced environment." So, creative types are a must.

Apply Here

Sales Closer

Salary: $40,000 to $150,000 a year

Company: E-Data Now

Who Should Apply: People looking to make a comfortable living in sales that are open to learning skills.

"You will be part of a rapidly scaling sales company making a mark on the world of quality manufacturing," an excerpt from the job's description reads.

Apply Here

Chat Support Associate

Salary: $25 to $35 USD per hour

Company: HireSociall

Who Should Apply: People comfortable taking care of a business's live chat messages on their website or social media account. This remote position is based in the U.S. However, you don't need to be located in the states to apply.

Apply Here

Automotive Customer Service Advisor

Salary: $17.75 an hour

Company: Concentrix

Who Should Apply: Those well-suited for a customer service role that enjoy helping people solve problems "regarding the client's products or services." Anyone who's often described as "friendly" or "people pleasing" would be a great fit for this role.

Apply Here

Call Centre Customer Care Specialist

Salary: $23 an hour

Company: Aventura Consultants

Who Should Apply: Individuals with strong customer service skills who thrive within a dynamic shift work environment. If you love chatting on the phone, now's your chance to get paid to!

Apply Here

Live Chat Agent 

Salary: $18 an hour

Company: NTT Business Process Outsourcing

Who Should Apply: "Enthusiastic and energetic people" that enjoy resolving issues and working within a fast-paced environment.

Apply Here

Language Interpreter 

Salary: $18.00 to $21.25 an hour

Company: The Career Foundation

Who Should Apply: Those residing in and legally authorized to work in Canada and that are fluent in English in at least one other language. You'll be the understanding voice someone needs.

Apply Here

TeleFundraising Representative

Salary: $20 an hour

Company: CauseWorx

Who Should Apply: People seeking an opportunity to work for a good cause that are skilled at building relationships and raising money for donations.

Apply Here

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
