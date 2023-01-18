7 Ontario Remote Jobs That Pay Up To $35 An Hour & Don't Require Any Experience
Work from home and make bank.
If you're an introvert whose least favourite part of the day is getting up and commuting to your job, these remote Ontario jobs could be your opportunity to work from home.
What if you utterly lack experience? No worries. These roles don't require you to be an expert in your field. In fact, most have qualifications that don't stretch beyond being hard-working or friendly.
Anyone looking to get in on the in-home career revolution should definitely take a look at the list below:
YouTube Host
Salary: $17.50 to $18.00 an hour
Company: Most Amazing Studios Inc.
Who Should Apply: Outgoing individuals who "are charismatic and comfortable" in front of a camera. You'll be required to write and produce engaging scripts "within a fast-paced environment." So, creative types are a must.
Sales Closer
Salary: $40,000 to $150,000 a year
Company: E-Data Now
Who Should Apply: People looking to make a comfortable living in sales that are open to learning skills.
"You will be part of a rapidly scaling sales company making a mark on the world of quality manufacturing," an excerpt from the job's description reads.
Chat Support Associate
Salary: $25 to $35 USD per hour
Company: HireSociall
Who Should Apply: People comfortable taking care of a business's live chat messages on their website or social media account. This remote position is based in the U.S. However, you don't need to be located in the states to apply.
Automotive Customer Service Advisor
Salary: $17.75 an hour
Company: Concentrix
Who Should Apply: Those well-suited for a customer service role that enjoy helping people solve problems "regarding the client's products or services." Anyone who's often described as "friendly" or "people pleasing" would be a great fit for this role.
Call Centre Customer Care Specialist
Salary: $23 an hour
Company: Aventura Consultants
Who Should Apply: Individuals with strong customer service skills who thrive within a dynamic shift work environment. If you love chatting on the phone, now's your chance to get paid to!
Live Chat Agent
Salary: $18 an hour
Company: NTT Business Process Outsourcing
Who Should Apply: "Enthusiastic and energetic people" that enjoy resolving issues and working within a fast-paced environment.
Language Interpreter
Salary: $18.00 to $21.25 an hour
Company: The Career Foundation
Who Should Apply: Those residing in and legally authorized to work in Canada and that are fluent in English in at least one other language. You'll be the understanding voice someone needs.
TeleFundraising Representative
Salary: $20 an hour
Company: CauseWorx
Who Should Apply: People seeking an opportunity to work for a good cause that are skilled at building relationships and raising money for donations.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.