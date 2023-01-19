The TTC Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $50 An Hour
Looking for a higher salary?
If you're a Torontonian who takes the TTC regularly why not turn that commute into a career? The transit agency is currently hiring for several high-paying positions, many of which could help you afford the high cost of living in Ontario.
The roles, which start at $50 an hour, continue to help illuminate why the TTC is one of the top employers in the GTA.
Anyone looking for a big bump in terms of salary should take a look at the TTC jobs listed below.
Senior Business Architect
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Information Technology Services
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a university degree in a relevant field plus formal training and hands-on experience in data and database management.
Senior Systems Analyst
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Information Technology Services
Who Should Apply: People with a post-secondary college diploma or a university degree in a relevant discipline or training and experience deemed equivalent.
You'll also need extensive hands-on experience designing, implementing, supporting and maintaining "complex SAP HANA based system landscapes."
Project Manager, Communications Engineering
Salary: $111,930.00 to $139,867.00
Department: Capital Project Delivery Office
Who Should Apply: Those with a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline or a combination of education, training and experience.
You'll also need a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or the ability to acquire the certification within one year of being hired.
Manager, Rail Vehicles
Salary: $120,957.20 to $151,260.20
Department: Streetcar Maintenance
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline, although engineering is preferred. Those with extensive experience in a management role "in a unionized environment" are well-suited for this job.
Senior Design Engineer, Signals
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Major Projects
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a college diploma or university degree in electrical or electronic engineering and a PEO status with the Professional Engineers of Ontario.
Development Coordinator
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Property, Planning and Development
Who Should Apply: Those who have a college diploma or university degree in business, administration, engineering, and development. You'll also need to have taken additional courses in real estate, appraisals, and negotiation.
Project Coordinator, Space Management
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Property, Planning and Development
Who Should Apply: People with a college diploma or university degree in architecture, engineering, planning, and real estate as well extensive experience in construction and project management projects.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.