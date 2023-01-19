Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ttc

The TTC Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $50 An Hour

Looking for a higher salary?

Toronto Staff Writer
A TTC streetcar during the winter. Right: TTC workers on the tracks.

A TTC streetcar during the winter. Right: TTC workers on the tracks.

Scott Heaney | Dreamstime, @takethettc | Instagram

If you're a Torontonian who takes the TTC regularly why not turn that commute into a career? The transit agency is currently hiring for several high-paying positions, many of which could help you afford the high cost of living in Ontario.

The roles, which start at $50 an hour, continue to help illuminate why the TTC is one of the top employers in the GTA.

Anyone looking for a big bump in terms of salary should take a look at the TTC jobs listed below.

 Senior Business Architect

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Information Technology Services

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a university degree in a relevant field plus formal training and hands-on experience in data and database management.

Apply Here

Senior Systems Analyst 

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Information Technology Services

Who Should Apply: People with a post-secondary college diploma or a university degree in a relevant discipline or training and experience deemed equivalent.

You'll also need extensive hands-on experience designing, implementing, supporting and maintaining "complex SAP HANA based system landscapes."

Apply Here

Project Manager, Communications Engineering

Salary: $111,930.00 to $139,867.00

Department: Capital Project Delivery Office

Who Should Apply: Those with a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline or a combination of education, training and experience.

You'll also need a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or the ability to acquire the certification within one year of being hired.

Apply Here

Manager, Rail Vehicles 

Salary: $120,957.20 to $151,260.20

Department: Streetcar Maintenance

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline, although engineering is preferred. Those with extensive experience in a management role "in a unionized environment" are well-suited for this job.

Apply Here

Senior Design Engineer, Signals

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Major Projects

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a college diploma or university degree in electrical or electronic engineering and a PEO status with the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

Apply Here

Development Coordinator

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Property, Planning and Development

Who Should Apply: Those who have a college diploma or university degree in business, administration, engineering, and development. You'll also need to have taken additional courses in real estate, appraisals, and negotiation.

Apply Here

Project Coordinator, Space Management

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Property, Planning and Development

Who Should Apply: People with a college diploma or university degree in architecture, engineering, planning, and real estate as well extensive experience in construction and project management projects.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...