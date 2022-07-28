The TTC Is Hiring For So Many Positions That Pay Up To $100K & They Are So Diverse
These salaries are mighty.
If you've always wondered what it's like to work the day-to-day operations of the TTC, these new job openings and their salaries could be the gateway you need.
The TTC is currently looking to fill several lucrative roles, some playing well over $100,000 a year.
Make the big bucks and get paid to help better the city? Now, that's a wholesome flex.
Best of all, the opportunities are full of variety, catering to all kinds of different skill sets and workers.
Program Manager
Salary: $120,957 - $151,260
Who Should Apply: Individuals with extensive experience in general project management and engineering management of transit vehicles.
Garage Foreperson
Salary: $89,856 - $112,320
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related discipline who have a "thorough knowledge of mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical and air conditioning systems utilized on urban transit vehicles."
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $69,342 - $86,686
Who Should Apply: Experience in using personal computer and software applications relevant to the work (SharePoint, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access) as well as supporting senior leaders in an administrative capacity
Transportation Planner
Salary: $78,624 - $98,280
Who Should Apply: People with a university degree in planning, geography or similar, with a strong background in transportation.
Signage Designer
Salary: $69,342 - $86,686
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline or other experience deemed equivalent in the wayfinding and signage industry.
Programmer Analyst
Salary: $66,666 - $83,356
Who Should Apply: Those with a university degree or college diploma in a related discipline and the ability to plan, conduct feasibility studies, design applications, program and debug, amongst other technical skills.