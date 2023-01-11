8 Metrolinx Jobs That Are Hiring Right Now & Will Pay You Up To $200K A Year
It's time to polish up your resume! 📝
Individuals with years of experience working in transit seeking a high-paying career in the Greater Toronto Area may think the TTC is their best bet. However, it's far from their only option.
Metrolinx is looking to expand its roster of employees, and its tendency to dish out six-figure salaries will likely pique the interest of anyone with years of work experience in transportation.
Roles ranging from managers to systems analysts are currently looking to be filled by the agency, and applying is as easy as submitting your C.V. online.
Not sure if this applies to you? Take a look at the list below, and hopefully, it'll help you find out what you need to qualify.
Manager, Operating Practices
Salary: $114,122.00 to $156,663.00
Division: Safety
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a degree in Business Administration or a related discipline and at least eight years of experience in "an area of expertise and/or high-level management experience."
Director and Head of Operational Safety
Salary: $147,720.00 to $209,920.00
Division: Operations
Who Should Apply: People who have a degree in Engineering, Business Administration or a related discipline and 15 years of experience in transit operations roles with a strong emphasis on safety.
Union Station Program Sponsor
Salary: $147,720.00 to $209,920.00
Division: Planning and Development
Who Should Apply: Those with a degree in Planning, Economics, Business, Administration, Engineering, Public Administration or Marketing and ten years of management experience "leading and developing corporate projects."
Senior Systems Analyst
Salary: $87,009.00 to $118,257.00
Division: Payments (PRESTO)
Who Should Apply: Individuals with 15 years of software development experience who have spent the last five years in a senior analyst or developer role.
Director, Media Relations and Issues Management
Salary: $147,720.00 to $209,920.00
Division: Communications and Community Engagement
Who Should Apply: Those with a Communications, Marketing, or Business Management degree and at least 10 years in "a strategic leadership / management role in a marketing and communications function."
Senior Safety Auditor
Salary: $87,009.00 to $118,257.00
Division: Safety
Who Should Apply: People with a university degree in Business Management, Risk Management, Engineering, or Business Administration and at least 6 years of experience in "conducting management system audits."
Senior Commercial Manager
Salary: $130,576.00 to $184,438.00
Division: Capital Projects Group (GO & UP)
Who Should Apply: Individuals with an Applied Science, Engineering, Architecture, Marketing or Business and 10 years of experience in "progressively responsible marketing or business roles related to the planning, design, construction, commercializing assets."
Investigator, Security Operational Support
Salary: $87,009.00 to $118,257.00
Division: Safety
Who Should Apply: Those with a college diploma or university degree in Law Enforcement or Emergency Management with a minimum of 5 years of experience in "law enforcement, investigations, terrorism threats, crime analysis, the criminal justice system, such as a specialty unit of a Policing Service or a corporation."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.