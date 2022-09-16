Metrolinx Is Hiring In Ontario & These 6 Jobs Will Pay You Up To $100K A Year Or More
All aboard the employment train!
If you're in the market for a high-paying job in Ontario, you may want to check out Metrolinx.
Metrolinx is hiring for so many job positions in Ontario, and many of them come with a great salary ranging into the six figures.
So if you happen to be transit obsessed and looking for your dream job, or just mindlessly scrolling through job listings, your next position working in the world of transportation could be within reach.
Along with being one of the top employers in the Greater Toronto area, Metrolinx also offers great benefits for employees with comprehensive healthcare plans, competitive compensation, flexible work arrangements and more, according to their website.
So if you haven't already started polishing up your resume, here are six jobs that could pay you more than 100,000 per year.
Senior Advisor, Policy & Practice
Salary: $87,009 to $118,257
Who Should Apply: If you have at least six years of management experience in the public sector and a degree in "business, public administration, planning" or an equivalent combination of education and training.
Senior Scheduler
Salary: $87,009 to $118,257
Who Should Apply: Calling all organizational buffs! This role is looking for someone with five to eight years of scheduling experience and a university degree in "engineering, business administration, information studies" or a related field. Alternatively, a combination of education, training or the equivalent in relevant experience would do the trick.
Manager, Capital Cost Controls (GO Expansion - On Corridor)
Salary: $114,122 to $156,663
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has been in business for a while maybe suited for this role. The position calls for a degree in " business administration, engineering or accounting" and at least eight years of experience in financial accounting.
Senior Property Acquisition Officer
Salary: $87,009.00 to $118,257
Who Should Apply: If you know your way around city development and real estate, you could be a good match for this position. But you'll need a degree or equivalent experience in "land use planning, urban land economics, business administration" or a similar field. As well as at least six years of experience with property management ideally working in the public sector with transit or infrastructure.
Senior Business Analyst
Salary: $87,009.00 to $118,257
Who Should Apply: This role is looking for applicants with a degree in "business administration, computer science, engineering, business process improvement," or a related field. Candidates should also have six or more years of experience working as a business analyst and tackling projects in the public sector or transportation field. Additionally, they should have senior experience working in customer support.
Vice President, Transit Planning
Salary: $193,950 to $247,850.00
Who Should Apply: If you went to school and got a degree in "planning, economics, business, engineering, architecture and/or public administration" as well as your master's degree, you may be well suited for this high-paying role. However, you'll also need to have at least 15 years of experience in a similar senior management position.
