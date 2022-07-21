NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario jobs

7 Remote Jobs In Ontario That Will Pay You Up To $100K​ Without A Ton Of Experience

Get that bread!

Ottawa News Reporter
​Person working form home. Right: CN tower.

Person working form home. Right: CN tower.

Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime, Ronniechua | Dreamstime

Landing a job can be difficult at any time, never mind finding one with a decent salary. But if you're just entering a field, getting out of school, or simply switching things up—the search can be even more gruelling. Employers seem to want talented and experienced hires, but sometimes you have all the skills, just nothing on the resume yet.

Thankfully, here are seven remote jobs that will pay you $100,000 without requiring tons of on-the-job experience, because you need a job to get that experience, right?

Gameplay Programmer

Salary: Up to $125,000 a year

Company: Tactic Studios

Who Should Apply: You know the ins and outs of C++ or Java and how to code 3D games. You also consider yourself a self-starter and have experience with modelling or animation.

Apply Here

Real Estate Agent

Salary: $51,503–$202,965 a year

Company: Cityscape Real Estate

Who Should Apply: Thankfully, you don't need much experience in this role because the company is looking for new and experienced agents. You'll just need to have finished a real estate licensing course.

Apply Here

General Course Tutor

Salary: $50–$120 an hour

Company: Savvypro Education

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's degree who can speak both English and Mandarin. The ideal candidate will also be able to motivate students of all levels and has a reliable internet connection.

Apply Here

Pain Specialist

Salary: $250–$300 an hour, part-time

Company: Medical Marijuana Consulting Clinic

Who Should Apply: Do you enjoy all things cannabis? Well, for this job, you'll need a medical doctorate and just one year's experience authorizing cannabis. If you have a passion for cannabis-based products and solid communication skills, then make sure to apply.

Apply Here

Inside Sales Representative

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 a year

Company: HomeStars

Who Should Apply: If you have an education in sales/marketing or one to two years of experience selling but are also comfortable with cold-calling people and handling fast-paced environments, then shoot your shot, friend.

Apply Here

Greenhouse Experience Program Scheduler

Salary: $100,000+ a year

Company: Deloitte

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has worked in a client-facing and customer service environment. The chosen hire will also be great with Microsoft Suite and have great project management skills.

Apply Here

Psychotherapist (Virtual)

Salary: $80–$100 an hour

Company: YourBest Mental Health Services

Who Should Apply: If you have a master's degree and are registered with a relevant college for psychotherapists. But, it's also worth noting that you'll need a solid internet connection and want to develop a good rapport with clients.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...