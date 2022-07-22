8 Things You Need To Know For July 22
Including the power of Canada's passport and our investigation into Trudeau's haircut.
Is Alicia Silverstone secretly a wild animal pretending to be a human? The Clueless actress, who used to pre-chew her infant son's food like a literal bird (!!), is turning heads once again after disclosing that her now-11-year-old son still sleeps in the same bed as her.
In Case You Missed It
1. Canada's Passport Is Incredibly Powerful — But It Used To Rank Higher
According to a new report, the Canadian passport ranks as the eighth best in the world. Canada's passport provides visa-free access to 185 countries, tied with the likes of Greece and Australia, and only eight back from top-ranked Japan, Helena Hanson writes. However, Canada actually used to rank higher on the list — but the reason for the slippage isn't necessarily a bad thing.
- By The Numbers: At the bottom of the 2022 passport index is Afghanistan. The war-torn country's passport grants visa-free access to just 27 other nations.
2. Scouring For Ontario-Based Remote Jobs That Pay Up To $100K
The pandemic forced many workers to re-evaluate whether their daily commute was still worth it. Now, the Canadian job market has responded by making many positions fully remote. Sarah Crookall has a list of Ontario-based jobs that you can do from the comfort of your home — and some pay up to $100K without requiring a ton of experience.
3. Investigation: Did Trudeau Get His Awful Haircut in Quebec?
Move over, Spotlight; our friends at MTL Blog have concluded their game-changing investigation into when and where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau actually received his curious haircut. As Thomas MacDonald analyzed the scenario, one question emerged to the forefront: to what degree is la belle province responsible for the PM's much-maligned look?
Friday Bonus
Let's forget about life's troubles for a moment and collectively enjoy this video of Montrealers getting attacked by angry birds.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
July 22 marks National Hammock Day and National Mango Day, so kick up those feet, lean back and enjoy some tangy tropical goodness. It's also National Rat Catcher's Day; go hug your local exterminator.
🎥 NOW PLAYING
Jordan Peele's eagerly anticipated third directorial effort, Nope, is now in wide release. The genre-bending horror thriller stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.
📺 NOW STREAMING
If heading down to the movie theatre doesn't interest you, Netflix Canada just dropped its list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in August, including a flick where Jamie Foxx hunts vampires.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
If you're looking for new digs and you've got about $40 million burning a hole in your pocket, you could do worse than this 26,000-square-foot Mississauga mansion, which boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a personal gym and movie theatre, and a heckuva lot of marble.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Midriff-bearing Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott turns 27 today. Selena Gomez, the most-followed actress or musician on Instagram, is 30. Sarcasm-drenched comedian David Spade was born 58 years ago. Willem Dafoe and his toothy grin are 67. The late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was born on this day in 1940.
