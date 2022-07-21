Canada's 2nd Most Expensive House For Sale Has A Nightclub Inside & It's In Ontario (PHOTOS)
The home theatre has custom Lamborghini seating, too.
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive houses in the Canadian real estate market are right now? And does it shock you that one of them is located in Ontario?
Looking at the luxury real estate market is a dream for most Canadians. But, sometimes dreams do come true, at least let's hope they do because the most expensive houses on sale in Canada are absolutely magical.
According to Point2homes, an international real estate search portal, Canada's second most expensive house is in Ontario. Well, isn't that a shocker!
A 26,000-square-foot home on 2275 Doulton Drive in Mississauga has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and that's just the tip of the iceberg of what it offers. But it is for sale for $37,500,000. Yup, you read that right.
But, listen up, it's massive, and honestly, if you lived there, you might never need to leave your house again. Seriously, it's that big.
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
First off, yes, many people might dream of having a white picket-fenced home, but what about a black one that gates your beautiful home away from reality?
The mansion has a "limestone exterior with slate roof for a timeless look."
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Meanwhile, the house's interior is "French chateau inspired" that yells prestigious and luxurious. The place makes you feel like royalty with gold walls, large chandeliers, and marble flooring.
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Talk about kitchen goals! The large island table, which is big enough to cook multiple meals at the same time, sits in the middle of a white kitchen with a vintage and classy feel that makes anyone feel inspired to cook, right?
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Escaping the hustle and bustle of the city couldn't get easier than just walking out into your backyard with a full plate of food and maybe even a glass of wine because this backyard is so serene.
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Have you ever dreamed of taking a bath full of bubbles and enjoying it in a massive and airy bathroom? Well, this dream home will give you exactly that!
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Okay, you aren't ready for this, but this gym isn't just your average home fitness centre because the "flooring of the facility is made from recycled Nike soles." Wait, what?
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Were you thinking about heading to the movies after your workout? Why go to the regular people's cinema when you can enjoy a movie in style. This at-home theatre is made with custom Lamborghini seating and has a snack bar. Imagine showing this off to your friends.
2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ONCatherine Bourelle | Sotheby's International Realty Canada
And now, for the finale. Have you ever gone to the club and just wished you had your bed right there, just a few steps away? Well, the new homeowner of this house won't have to dream for too long because happy might be their middle name.
So, in conclusion, for those wondering, a $37.5 million home is more than just luxurious it's also quite convenient, and who doesn't love both?