This $3.5M Ontario Mansion Is For Sale & 'The Queen's Gambit' Fans May Recognize It (PHOTOS)
Parts of the show were filmed right here in Ontario.
Netflix fans in Ontario will want to know that a house from "The Queen's Gambit" is on sale, and it's gorgeous but super expensive.
Did you watch "The Queen's Gambit" and think the aesthetic was such a vibe? Well, you can now live in a home that gives off the same Tumblr energy because a mansion that was featured in the Netflix show is on sale for $3,500,000.
The Chamberlain Estate, also known as "Aristocrat of Galt," is found "in the coveted neighbourhood of Dickson Hill," according to the listing on Realtor.ca.
The front entry of this home played a part in the Netflix series where the Hollywood star-actress attended a house party, the listing states.
The 3-storey mansion is located at 93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, Ontario and is the perfect place to raise a family in an elevated and breathtaking environment.
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, OntarioSebastian Petrescu
The listing added that the mansion is a "pedigree-filled Tudor-Revival residence" that gives off a sense of "grandness" upon entry. Just look at that wallpaper and beautiful staircase that gives the home a "timeless elegance." Also, this is one of two staircases that lead to the upper levels allowing residents to access the rooms through different wings.
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, OntarioSebastian Petrescu
The mansion has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, but each room is far from ordinary. In fact, the listing called them "grand-scale rooms."
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, OntarioSebastian Petrescu
If you enjoy cooking, then this chef's kitchen is definitely the place to make an exquisite feast. With the white cabinets, marble table top and beautifully looking oven, anyone can feel like a MasterChef here.
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, OntarioSebastian Petrescu
And once you're done cooking, set the table because Christmas dinner just got a lot more Instagram-worthy. With the windows overlooking the garden and a toasty fireplace, this spot in the mansion makes for the perfect place to enjoy a heartwarming meal.
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, OntarioSebastian Petrescu
Also, want to learn the piano? Well, this nook in the mansion is an aspiration for anyone looking to master the instrument. The natural sunlight definitely helps with creativity.
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, OntarioSebastian Petrescu
The $3.5 million mansion obviously comes with a backyard, and actually, it's got a "0.66 acre property canopied by magnificent mature trees." One might even say it's the perfect spot for a chess game.
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, OntarioSebastian Petrescu
The home also has a swimming pool, library, gym, sculptured garden, and multiple seating spaces. But also, the house is carefully designed to have exquisite dwellings, Edwardian lamp posts and an interior that dates back to 1916.
"The Queen's Gambit" Mansion
93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, Ontario
Address: 93 Salisbury Avenue in Cambridge, Ontario
Description: A 7-bedroom and 6-bathroom home in Cambridge that dates back to circa 1916 and has an interior worth taking a picture of.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.