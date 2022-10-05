Toronto's Magical New Holiday Trail Takes You Through Festive Streets Filled With Flowers
There will be flower markets and more.
It may not be winter yet, but something magical is already in the works for Toronto's Christmas season. A brand new holiday trail is coming to the city, and it will take you through a floral wonderland.
Fleurs De Villes NOËL is an enchanting experience taking place from December 7 to 11, 2022 in the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. The 5-day flower festival allows you to explore stunning floral installations with a holiday theme.
Festive floral installation.Courtesy of Fleurs De Villes
Fleur De Villes has hosted events in Bloor-Yorkville before, but this is the very first holiday-themed attraction. The event is free to visit, and you can explore snowy streets filled with festive flower displays.
There will be over 30 installations to see, as well as floral drinks, dining experiences, flower workshops, and pop-up flower markets. The self-guided trail will lead you through the enchanting displays, so you can enjoy the experience at your own pace.
"The holiday season is truly a magical time of year, and we're delighted to bring Fleurs de Villes NOËL to the city for its Toronto premier," Fleurs de Villes Co-Founder Karen Marshall said in a press release.
"The Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood sets the perfect stage to showcase the world-class floral talent of Toronto, and we look forward to creating stunning festive displays for Fleurs de Villes NOËL alongside the top local florists in the city."
The exact activities and flower displays have yet to be announced, so keep an eye on the website for updates. If you're looking for some holiday magic, this festive flower tour is worth adding to your Christmas plans.
Fleurs De Villes NOËL
Price: Free
When: December 7 to 11, 2022
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore festive flower displays and more at this new holiday event.
