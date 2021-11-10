Trending Tags

8 Christmas Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Get Festive For $20 Or Less

Enjoy the season without blowing your budget.

Country Bright, @poshope | Instagram

Christmas can be an expensive time of year, and between shopping, activities and festive coffees, things can start to add up.

These events around Toronto cost $20 or less, so you can have some festive fun without going broke.

Holiday Nights of Lights

Price: $16.99 per adult

When: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Holiday Nights of Lights is coming back as a dazzling walk-thru experience and Christmas market. You can explore twinkling tunnels and shop from local vendors.

Website

Polar Winter Festival

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This season, Polar is returning as a magical holiday festival filled with photo ops, rides, lights and treats.

Website

Snyder's Winter Campfire Experience

Price: $12.99 per person

When: Weekends, November 20 to December 19, 2021

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON

Why You Need To Go: Cozy up by your own private campfire and toast s'mores for the perfect winter experience.

Website

Country Bright

Price: $20 per adult

When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic farm is transforming into a dazzling village filled with lights, giant snow globes and more.

Website

Niemi's Christmas Market

Price: $14.99+ per person

When: November 12 to December 22, 2021

Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on holiday cheer at this quaint Christmas market, which has an illuminated walk, hot chocolate and cute gifts.

Website

Winter Wonders

Price: $19.50 per adult

When: November 24, 2021, to January 9, 2022

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore an enchanting holiday trail and garden at the Royal Botanical Gardens this season. The event features a glowing walk and seven magical displays.

Website

Ye Olde Haute Goat Festive Market

Price: $15+ per person

When: November 20, 2021, from 4-8 p.m.

Address: 1166 Fifth Line, Port Hope, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new market is the cutest place to take a holiday trip. You can see goats dressed in their "festive best," enjoy a bonfire, indulge in treats and more.

Website

Christmas Fest

Price: $15 per person

When: November 27 to December 19, 2021

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pingle's is hosting a holiday event with a market, wagon rides, festive treats and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

