This Christmas Town Near Toronto Is Like A Holiday Trip To Twinkling Connecticut
Shimmering streets & cups of hot cocoa await!
This quaint village just outside of Toronto is transforming into a Christmas wonderland, and you'll feel like you're walking down the sparkling streets of Connecticut.
Main Street Unionville is getting all sorts of festive light displays and events during Holidays on Main, which begins on November 6.
The historic town once portrayed the fictional Connecticut village of Stars Hollow in the Gilmore Girls pilot episode, so you can spend the season like Lorelai and Rory as you explore the area.
Glowing lampposts, a decorated gazebo, carolers, and photo ops at the holiday chair and new holiday frame will make your visit magical.
There will also be activities on weekends and special sales and promotions at the stores for all your Christmas shopping needs. Take a festive trip to another world without leaving Ontario at this charming spot.
Holidays on Main
Price: Free
When: Starting November 6, 2021
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a glittering Christmas town at this quaint village near Toronto.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.