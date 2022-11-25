This Farm Near Toronto Is A Holiday Wonderland & You Can Explore A Magical Christmas Forest
You can shop from a market and sip hot chocolate.
This farm near Toronto has transformed into a dazzling Christmas land, and it's a magical place to visit this season. With twinkling lights, crackling fires, and sweet treats, you can get into the holiday spirit here.
Brooks Farms is located in Mount Albert, and it's bringing back its Festive Nights starting November 25. The event runs Fridays to Sundays, and you can enjoy an evening filled with magic.
The farm will sparkle with glowing lights, and there will be activities such as holiday displays, bonfires, and live music. You can explore the new "Magically Lit Christmas Forest," which is filled with dazzling installations and home to characters like Elsa and the Grinch.
There will be a craft market with local vendors so you can do some holiday shopping, as well as wagon rides and photo ops.
The Hungry Hut will offer festive treats to keep you full, and you can also roast marshmallows over the fire and sip complimentary hot chocolate. Each child who visits will receive a Christmas gift.
The Farm Market has tons of holiday items like baked goods, decor, and stocking stuffers. Tickets for the event are available online for $24.99 per person, plus tax.
There are tons of other festive places to check out around Toronto this holiday season as well. You can step into a real-life Christmas land at Niemi's Farm, which is even offering Polar Express rides.
You can also check out the Fairway of Lights, which takes you along a twinkly trail through a starlit forest.
Brooks Farms
Price: $24.99 per person
When: Opening November 25, 2022
Address: 122 Ashworth Rd., Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fill up on holiday cheer at this festive farm.
