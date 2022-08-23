This New Spooky Festival Near Toronto Takes You Through A Haunted Forest & Dead Flower Maze
You'll want to bring a flashlight.
The spookiest time of year is almost here, and if you're looking for a scare, you'll want to head to this haunted farm near Toronto. Brooks Farms has a new Halloween-themed festival, and it's filled with spine-tingling activities.
The Brooks Farms After Dark event begins September 30 and runs every Friday and Saturday evening until October 30. The attraction is inspired by the farm's former Spooky Nights and will transform the area into "Halloweentown."
The festival offers three haunts, including two new ones, live entertainment, and more. You can take a spooky wagon ride and visit creepy creatures who hide in the back fields.
The Spooky Sugar Bush is filled with skeletons, witches, and ghouls, but a sweet surprise awaits you at the end, where you can collect some trick-or-treats.
Those looking for more of a scare should head to the Creepy Corn Maze and the Quarantine Zombie Pit. If you're really brave, take a trip through the Deadflower Maze comprised of wilted sunflowers. Both mazes are for ages 10 and older. You never know what you could meet in the shadows of these fields.
Other activities include fire pits, entertainment like fire-eaters, and playland attractions for younger kids. Food will be available from the Hungry Hut, so you can fill up on treats.
The farm is also hosting its annual Fall Festival, where you can enjoy pumpkin picking, an apple orchard, and more. If you're looking to get spooked this fall season, check out this new festival where you can explore haunted mazes and a scary sugar bush.
Brooks Farms After Dark
Price: $19.99 + tax per person
When: September 30 to October 30, 2022
Address: 122 Ashworth Rd., Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new spooky festival has haunted wagon rides, creepy mazes, and more.
