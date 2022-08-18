A Giant Fall Fest Is Happening Near Toronto & You Can Bite Into Fluffy Pumpkin Donuts
You can get lost in a sea of over 10,000 pumpkins.
It's time to put on your coziest sweater and knee-high boots, because fall is almost here at this farm near Toronto. Downey's Farm is brining back its annual PumpkinFest, and if you love everything autumn, you'll want to plan a trip here.
The venue is located in Caledon, less than an hour outside of Toronto. The fall festival will run from September 17 to October 31, with tickets going on sale September 1.
Over 10,000 pumpkins will flood the farmyard, and you can get lost in a sea of orange. You'll definitely want to snap a few photos in front of the barn, which is decorated with a festive image of a jack-o-lantern.
There are tons of other photo ops to check out around the farm, as well as an 8-acre corn maze to escape from. There are over 30 activities to enjoy in total, including a skeleton band, wagon rides, a straw jump, and a Boo Barn. There's a brand new low ropes course as well as double the entertainment on weekends.
If you're craving some fall treats, the apple and pumpkin pies are worth bringing home. Don't forget to try one (or more) of the farm's iconic pumpkin donuts.
While the farm doesn't have an apple orchard, you can head across the road to Downey's Strawberry and Apple Farm, which is owned by the same family. The apple picking here starts on August 20.
If you're ready for some fall fun, add this festive farm to your plans.
Downey's PumpkinFest
Price: $17 - $22 per person
When: September 17 to October 31, 2022
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dive into a sea of pumpkins at this cozy fall fest near Toronto.
