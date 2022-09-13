This Farm Near Toronto Is A Dreamy Pumpkin Village & Has A Riverside Cabin Full Of Treats
There is apple picking and a corn maze too.
The festive day trip of your dreams is waiting at a whimsical fall farm near Toronto that even the Sanderson sisters would be fond of.
Carl Laidlaw Orchards has stunning rows of trees where you can pick your own apples and after Thanksgiving, it turns into a Halloween spectacle.
Have your camera handy because there are so many photo stops from silly scarecrows to a quirky river cabin.
There is a nearby river where you can sip apple cider (hot or chilled) and admire the surrounding autumn colours. This year the farm has created a new river walk that is a rustic stroll along the shore next to tall grass and trees.
According to the farm, salmon spawn in the river each year and it's quite a sight to see. The fish have arrived around Thanksgiving in the past few years.
You can pick your own pumpkin from a patch featuring more photo displays and find other gourds of all shapes and sizes scattered around the farm.
There are tons of treats to indulge in like butter tarts, cookies, scones and coffee which you can pick up from the whimsical cabin. You'll also be able to roast a hot dog over an applewood fire and top it off with about 15 different condiments.
You can wander through a corn maze, take a wagon ride, jump on hay bales, balance on a beam walk and meet cuddly farm animals. The farm has a photographer on site who will take a complimentary family portrait for you as a thank you for visiting.
Carl Laidlaw Orchards
Price: $13 admission
When: Open now for apple picking
Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick apples in the early fall or visit after Thanksgiving for a Halloween-themed village full of activities.
