7 Corn Mazes In Ontario Where You Can Wind Your Way Through Fall Wonder
The walls have ears.🌽
Grab your boots! You'll be a-maize-d at all of the winding fall labyrinths that you can get lost in this season. Massive puzzles, hidden games and quirky corners are waiting for your visit.
Here are seven spots in Ontario where you can navigate a corn maze and a ton of other farm fun activities.
Hanes Corn Maze
Price: $17+ admission
When: Open now for the season
Address: #1001 Hwy. #5 W., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can navigate a 20-acre large puzzle full of checkpoints, games to solve and a prize wheel. This massive maze will take about two hours to complete but there are also mini mazes for younger kids.
Thiessen Orchards
Price: $7+ admission (free Monday to Friday)
When: Open September 8, 2022
Address: 400 Talbot Rd. E., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This orchard isn't just for apple picking. There are so many activities to enjoy including massive slides, sweet treats, tractor rides and a corn maze. The maze has a mystery game inside and you can help find which farm animal stole Farmer Joe's pie.
Imaze
Price: $14 admission
When: Open September 3, 2022
Address: 12768 Longwoods Rd., Thamesville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander along five kilometres of trails in a ten-acre large corn maze. This year the maze has a Canadian theme and you'll follow the shapes of mountains and a moose as you try not to get lost. There is a smaller maze and other activities too.
Cooper CSA Farm & Maze
Price: $18 admission, $23 at night
When: Open September 17, 2022 (Night maze on Fridays)
Address: 266 Ashworth Rd., Zephyr, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bring your flashlight because you can wander through this corn labyrinth in the dark. On top of the 10-acre corn maze, admission includes access to more activities like mini mazes, wagon rides, animal viewing and a pumpkin of your choice.
Wynn Farms
Price: $9 per adult
When: Open August 20, 2022
Address: 9592 Hwy. 33 Bath, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to take the plunge, this farm maze is underwater-themed this year so you'll be walking through a submarine and sea creatures. There is a puzzle to solve inside and ten under-the-sea images to collect.
Merry Farms
Price: $17.99 admission
When: Open October 1, 2022 (weekends only)
Address: 1974 Concession 2 Rd. W., Lynden, ON
Why You Need To Go: Prepare for a day of fun because this farm has 30 different fall activities to enjoy including pedal karts, pumpkin bowling, an obstacle course, lawn games, a tractor pull and a corn maze. There is a Sweet Shack offering a bunch of treats and you can pick your own pumpkin too.
Snyder's Farm
Price: $18.99 admission
When: Open September 10, 2022
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: This adventure farm offers many seasonal activities from jumping pillows and a peddle cart track to a hayride and corn maze. All of these are included in the Fall Farm Ticket and you can choose to add on a Fall Campfire experience.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.