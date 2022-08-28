This Fall Farm In Ontario Has A 40-Acre Corn Maze & Cups Of Boozy Pumpkin Moonshine
Drink blueberry cider by a fire pit.
You can have a cozy afternoon date in Ontario with a trip to a farm winery and a corn maze adventure.
Applewood Farm and Winery has been making fruit wine for years and you can try a variety of boozy treats like pumpkin moonshine and blueberry cider.
There are cider flights to sip away at a spacious patio table or around a warm fire pit when temperatures drop.
The farm recently moved locations from Stouffville and you can now find it just north of Port Perry. It features 104 acres with a cider house, pumpkin patch, corn maze, and more.
Fire pit with Muskoka chairs at a farm winery patio in Ontario. Applewood Farm and Winery
Try not to get lost as you navigate a massive 40-acre corn maze along a path that is about two kilometres long. There is one way in and out so you'll likely stumble into a dead end or two.
The farm re-opens for the fall season on September 17 and runs until Christmas, so you can snuggle up by the fire through the changing seasons. Muskoka chairs surround the outdoor fire pit where you can sip your flight and eat a snack of cheese and crackers or baked goods.
A wagon ride will take you on a farm adventure on weekends and you can admire the expansive scenery. There are also fluffy farm animals to say hello to and a giant chess board to challenge your friends at.
The pumpkin cider and moonshine are seasonal drinks made in small batches and there are a bunch of other wine and cider flavours you can find throughout the year. Flights are $10 or $12 depending on which one you choose.
There is a variety of produce grown throughout the year like rhubarb, strawberries and garlic in the summer and a field of pumpkins in the fall. Later in the autumn season, you can wander pumpkin and squash patches to pick your own.
Make sure you have some bills handy, as the patio is cash only. Credit is accepted in the winery for bottle sales.
Applewood Farm and Winery
Price: $10-$12 per flight
When: Open September 17, 2022, until Christmas
Address: 2055 Saintfield Rd., Seagrave, ON
Why You Need To Go: In a pretty farm setting, you can try different cider and fruit wines and then navigate a 40-acre corn maze.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.