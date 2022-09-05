This Corn Maze Near Toronto Has A Canadian Theme & You Can Navigate It After Dark
Bring your flashlight.🔦
You never know what is lurking in the shadows though you may just find out at this Ontario corn maze.
Cooper's CSA Farm and Maze creates a new pathway in the corn each year and this season you can navigate a maze shaped like a Canadian-themed soccer ball.
The daytime maze opens on September 17 and you can get lost after nightfall every Friday in October.
Farm admission includes the corn labyrinth, wagon rides, farm store access and a pumpkin of your choice. Smooth, warty, big or small, the pumpkins come in a range of varieties and admission includes a complimentary one.
The 10-acre corn maze is split into two different sections called "phases" for you to take on. The new design is in support of the Canadian men's soccer team.
On the four Fridays in October the farm is open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you won't have the sunlight to help you escape from the winding rows. Bring your own flashlight or deck yourself out in glow sticks to help find your way.
Later in the season, the Saturday evening time slot (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) will also get quite dark in the maze. Saturday and Sunday visits offer rotating food truck options for an a-maize-ing treat.
Cooper's CSA Farm & Maze
Price: $18 admission, $23 at night
When: Open September 17, 2022 (Night maze is Fridays in October)
Address: 266 Ashworth Rd., Zephyr, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ramp up your fall corn maze experience and try to escape one in the dark. Your admission includes a pumpkin.
