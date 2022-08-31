This Ottawa Farm Has A Turkey-Shaped Maze & Fluffy Alpacas You Can Take For A Stroll
Alpaca my bags.🦙🌾
If you're hoping for a festive fall adventure but don't want to drive far out of the city, this urban farm in Ottawa is worth a trip.
Maple Hill Urban Farm hosts year-round events including alpaca tours and occasional goat yoga classes. Its annual fall maze is opening on September 3 for the season and this year the path is shaped like a turkey.
The turkey is an ancient symbol in Mayian culture and the bird-shaped maze will be full of activity stations related to their traditions. The maze is cut in a field of giant leafy grass as opposed to corn since the farm is transitioning to organic methods and this crop improves the soil.
The maze is five acres large with only one way in and out. You can visit from Friday to Sunday or during the week by appointment. Admission is $12 for adults and it includes a visit with the alpacas and other farm animals.
The alpaca tours happen year-round (weather permitting) and they include an on-leash walk with your new fluffy friend and meeting time with more cuddly creatures. Each tour starts with an introduction and some fun facts.
These alpaca outings last about 45 minutes and are $30 for one person or $60 for up to four visitors. There are detailed instructions on the website on how to reserve a spot via text message.
Farm-grown garlic will be available on opening day and you can go pick your own pumpkins later in the month. There is no entrance fee for visiting the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins range from $5 to $10 each.
Maple Hill Urban Farm
Price: $12 per person
When: Open September 3, 2022
Address: 200 Moodie Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a fun day on the farm right in the city as you navigate a fall maze and visit cute barn animals.