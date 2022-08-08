9 Cider Houses In Ontario That Are Worthy Of A Fall Road Trip To Kick Off Apple Season
Sip fruity flights on orchard patios.🍎🍺
There is never a bad time to enjoy a crisp apple cider but it's extra sweet to sip as the air begins to cool and the leaves change colours.
Ontario is full of many different cider houses that create boozy drinks with home grown apples and here are nine you can visit to check it out at the source.
Whether you're looking to kick off apple season early, love patio hopping or need any excuse for an Ontario road trip these local cideries are worth a visit.
West Avenue Cider House
Price: $15 for a flight of 3 ciders
When: Tuesday to Sunday until Thanksgiving, then Friday to Sunday until spring
Address: 84 Concession 8 E., Freelton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The cider house uses rare heritage apples from its orchard to create its Heritage Cider along with about 15 cider varieties that are rotated. This fall the "Oracle" cider will be released and it's a sparkly pink rosé flavour. There is a cottage Airbnb on the property so you can sip flights then spend the night.
Spy Distillery
Price: $12+ per flight
Address: 808108, Side Rd. 24, Clarksburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can make reservations online to enjoy cider flights or boozy cocktails in a tasting room or out on the patio. Choose to sit in The Spartan, a vintage trailer where you can select a fireside experience with food pairings or hang out at The Nest for a picturesque nature view.
Saunders Cider
Price: $10 for a flight of 4 ciders
When: Ciderhouse is open Saturday and Sunday
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd. B, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Saunders Farm is known for its summer camp and Halloween Fright Fest but they also have a cider house where you can sip pints and munch on snacks. You can pop by on the weekend or add a boozy stop to your other farm activities.
Ironwood Cider House
Price: $15 flights of 4 ciders
When: Open daily
Address: 1425 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is the only cider house in the Niagara region and they serve up artisanal ciders as well as a full lunch and tapas menu. Enjoy your meal and drinks as you admire an orchard of peach trees. Reservations are available for guided tastings only.
Twin Pines Orchards and Cider House
Price: Prices vary
When: Open daily, weekend tastings
Address: 8169 Kennedy Line, Thedford, ON
Why You Need To Go: From fruit grown on-site, you can stop by to buy bottles of cider or enjoy a weekend tasting flight out on the patio or in the tasting room. They also have cider mimosas and you can pick apples from the orchard come September.
Crimson Cider Company
Price: $12 for slushie cider flights or $8 per glass
When: Open daily
Address: 13762 Loyalist Pkwy., Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for something unique this cidery offers cider slushies in a variety of flavours, from spring into fall. When they don't have slushies they have hot apple cider that you can sip next to a roaring campfire.
BUSL Cider
Flight of hard cider on a patio overlooking an orchard in Ontario.
Price: Prices vary
When: Wednesday to Sunday
Address: 75 Quabbin Rd., Mallorytown, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find unique flavours of hard cider like cherry and haskap, along with seasonal options like pumpkin in the fall. Sip away in the tasting room or outside overlooking a picturesque orchard. They also have a yurt for rent if you're looking for a unique overnight stay.
Brickworks Ciderhouse
Price: Cidery tour experience $20 per person, $16 for a flight of 4
When: Open daily
Address: 709 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy this popular cider brand at the source in its spacious taproom in Toronto along with locally sourced eats or you can soak up the sun on its patio. The Cidery Tour Experience includes a 15-minute cidery tour and a guided tasting. There is also a monthly drag brunch.
Thornbury Craft Co.
Price: $13 flights of four ciders
When: Open daily
Address: 90 King St. E., Thornbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: Try a number of hard cider flavours such as honeycrisp, raspberry, tropical or pear along with a menu of snacks. There are also cider seltzers (you can taste in a flight too) that you can drink in the spacious taproom or outdoor patio.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.