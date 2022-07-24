NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Haunted Attraction Near Ottawa Is Opening For A 2-Day Sneak Peek & It Looks Terrifying

It's like Halloween came early.🧙

Ottawa Staff Writer
Witch lurking around a corner. Right: Creepy pig man with a chainsaw at Saunders Farm.

@saundersfarmfun | Instagram

Are you afraid of the dark? If you love a good fright and cannot wait for spooky season, there is a two-day haunted event in Ottawa happening soon.

A Midsummer Night's Scream at Saunders Farm is returning on August 12 and 13 and it will be crawling with witches, pig men and other creepy characters.

This farm is known for its annual Fright Fest event in October and this summer scare is a preview of what's to come. If you've ever visited these haunted attractions before you know that you'll be in for a good fright.

You can look forward to getting a glimpse of the Barn of Terror, The Coven and Shambles. You'll see what's lurking behind each corner in a 200-year-old barn, run from witches in an eerie swamp and navigate a maze full of ghostly surprises.

The screams begin at 6 p.m. but you can show up early to visit the cider house and outdoor patio. You can sip on the farm's own Saunders Cider, enjoy pub-style eats from the Farmers Table restaurant and browse the Farm Shop for treats and gifts.

There will also be ghoulish creatures roaming the entire site and Jumbo Jumpers for you to bounce around on too. Tickets start at $35 online and are date and time specific.

A Midsummer Night's Scream

Price: $35+ per person

When: August 12 & 13, 2022

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to wait until October to get your scare on. For two days only you can explore haunted attractions and have a preview of what's to come this Halloween. Book your spot ahead of time.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

