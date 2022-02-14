This Haunted Hostel In Ottawa Will Let You Sleep In A Solitary Confinement Cell

Spooky season is upon us, and it turns out Ontario has its fair share of scary spots. You can visit some creepy places around the province that are crawling with real-life ghost stories. Set your horror movies aside, because Ontario's haunted places will give you major goosebumps.
You can discover creepy stories and unexplained happenings at these paranormal places.
From prisons wrought with skin-crawling pasts to restaurants with ghostly patrons, you'll need to have your wits about you when exploring these spots.
Gibraltar Point Lighthouse
Price: Ferry fee
Address: Toronto Islands
Why You Need To Go: According to an article by Torontoist, in 1812, the lighthouse keeper disappeared mysteriously from his home. It has been said that he was murdered by two soldiers, dismembered, and buried around the lighthouse. His ghost is said to still haunt the area today.
Website
Bronte Creek Provincial Park
Price: Fees vary
Address: 1219 Burloak Dr., Oakville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bronte Creek's Spruce Lane Farmhouse has had several reportings of hauntings. Strange footsteps, self-locking doors, and paranormal apparitions are just some of the sightings at this old Victorian manor. The house is open several times throughout the year, and you can contact the park for more information.
Website
Screaming Tunnel
Price: Free
Address: Warner Road, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to the St. Catharines Standard, legend has it that a young girl was killed by her father and burned in the creepy tunnel. Her spirit is said to haunt the underpass.
Website
HI Ottawa Jail Hostel
Price: $40+ per night
Address: 75 Nicholas St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You might have nightmares while sleeping in this place. The historic jailhouse lets guests sleep in old cells, and still contains the original gallows. Hostelling International Canada says bodies were found beneath the hostel's parking lot, and reviews suggest that ghosts are very much at home in this spot.
Website
Kingston Penitentiary
Price: $40+
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: 560 King St. W., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: You might glimpse several ghosts when touring this jail. One who has been rumoured to wander the prison is George Hewell, a violent inmate who used to strike guards. He swore he would seek revenge on a guard who struck back in self-defence.
Website
Old Fort Erie
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: October 23, 29 and 30, 2021
Address: 350 Lakeshore Rd., Fort Erie, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a tour of the site of Canada's bloodiest battle, where visitors say they have witnessed two soldiers wandering through the darkness — one without hands, and one without a head.
Website
Coach & Lantern Pub
Price: Prices vary
Address: 384 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This British pub is swimming with stories of strange glowing orbs exposed in photographs and a disappearing gentleman who has shown up several times.
Website
The Olde Angel Inn
Price: Prices vary
Address: 224 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Legend has it that in 1813, a Canadian militia officer was killed by American soldiers as he went to meet his lover at the Inn. His ghost is said to walk the halls at night, longing for his sweetheart. He is considered to be harmless as long as the British flag flies over the Inn.
Website
PRZ Paintball
Price: $20+ per player
Address: 204 Kingsley Rd., Picton ON
Why You Need To Go: The site was a Canadian Forces base until 1969, when it was reportedly turned into a "hospital for the mentally disabled." Unconfirmed stories of patient abuse and possible fatalities have drawn paranormal investigators over the years. The area is now an epic paintball field.
Website
Fort George
Price: $30 per adult
Address: 51 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: It has been said that the spirits of soldiers and their families haunt this historic military base and battle site. Ghostly figures of a tall man following guests and a man in white lounging on beds have been reported.
Website
Oakville Market Square
Google Maps
Price: Free
Address: Corner of Navy Street and William Street, Oakville, ON
Why You Need To Go: At least one group of tourists reported smelling a unique burning scent, which is particularly creepy as an old jailhouse once burned to the ground at that spot.
Website
Fergus
Price: $15
When: October 29 and 30
Address: Fergus, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a tour of the place referred to as Canada's Most Haunted Village and spend a day wandering the streets and visiting historic sites in hopes of spotting a ghost.
Website
The Haunted House Airbnb
Airbnb
Price: $140 per night
Address: Penetanguishene, ON
Why You Need To Go: The quaint Victorian house has something sinister lurking inside. Guests have reported sightings of ghosts, including a man looking in a mirror with an angry woman beside him.
Website
Skeleton Park
Price: Free
Address: 30 Alma St., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: If the name isn't spooky enough, this park has a grim past. It was once a cemetery, which was bulldozed as it fell into disrepair. Human remains are still discovered to this day, and you can spot pieces of gravestones in the ground. Visitors have reported paranormal sightings, spooky mist, and more.
Website
Dundurn Castle
Price: $14 per adult
Address: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to the Hamilton Public Library archives, Dundurn Castle has some spooky secrets. Sir Allan MacNab, premier of pre-Confederation Canada, originally inhabited the castle with his family. The castle's history is strewn with hangings, illnesses and death, and singing, moving objects, and strange drafts have been reported.
Website
Humber College Lakeshore Campus
Address: 3199 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to an article on Humber ETC, the Lakeshore Campus is spookier than it seems. The campus was once the site of a psychiatric hospital, and hundreds of people have reported seeing the ghost of a nurse.
Website
Orangeville Town Hall
Address: 87 Broadway, Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Apparently, Orangeville Town Hall is haunted by more than one spirit. It was featured in the book Haunted Town Halls and has been visited by paranormal investigators.
Website
Agnes Etherington Arts Centre
Price: Free
Address: 36 University Ave., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: Staff have reported seeing the ghost of Agnes Etherington, who the building was named after, wandering the halls of the art gallery. A staff member said they once saw a piano playing by itself, while another said they heard a disembodied voice reminding them to turn off the lights before closing for the night.
Website
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.