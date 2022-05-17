A Cider House In Niagara Has Tapas For Lunch & You Can Sip Flights In A Peach Orchard
They have a drink that margarita lovers can get behind!
There's a dreamy destination in Niagara On The Lake that could make for a fun day out with friends or an afternoon date. If you love the idea of sipping something boozy on a sunny outdoor patio but aren't a fan of wine or beer, a cider house can make for an ideal lunch spot.
Ironwood Cider house is mixing up the wine country scene as the only cider house in the region, and their progressive twists on everything from drink flavours to the cidery's decor. You can sip artisanal ciders and fruit wines in a blossoming peach orchard.
This hidden gem has a modern cider house with massive windows, so even if the weather isn't the best, you can enjoy the spanning orchard views as you sip on some flights indoors. You can watch the peach trees blossom bright pink flowers in mid-May, so it can be a truly dreamy place to have a drink.
If you're going to grab a bite to eat, they have an internationally inspired lunch and tapas menu that has vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices. You can munch on Caprese Grilled Cheese or a Sweet Potato Taco as you sip on some of their new ciders.
This summer they are launching a Yuzu Korean Citrus cider, and have a popular Ciderita flavour that is Caribbean Lime flavoured, which gives all of the margarita feels. They will also be opening up a Ciderita bar out on the patio this summer. Talk about tropical vibes.
This BIPOC-owned, independent cider house also has a gallery space full of modern art done by local creatives. Not only can you find diverse artwork in their gallery space, but you can spot the artwork on their cider bottles.
Ironwood Cider
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cider & International Tapas
Address: 1425 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: When you need a break from all the wine you can enjoy unique cider flavours in a modern cider house overlooking a dreamy peach orchard. The peach trees are in blossom in May.
