8 Stunning Restaurants In Ontario Where You Can Eat Next To A Rushing Waterfall

Can't beat dinner & a view. 🌊

Ottawa Staff Writer
Cocktail at Tavern on the Falls. Right: Dinner view of Niagara Falls from Skylon Tower.

If you're hoping to impress your date with an unbeatable view, it's time to make some reservations at an Ontario restaurant. What makes for a better dinner ambiance than the sights and sounds of a rushing waterfall in the background.

Who cares about the decor or table setting when you're eating next to a majestic waterfall. If you're looking for casual cocktails or a fine dining experience, you can find it in Ontario by the water.

Here are eight restaurants in Ontario where you can enjoy your meal next to a beautiful waterfall view.

Ancaster Mill

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster, ON

Why You Need To Go: The city of Hamilton and the surrounding area are known for their many waterfalls, and this one you can enjoy an elegant meal next to. You can have a luxury meal in a dining room full of windows, highlighting the nearby falls.

Menu

Skylon Tower

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Continental

Address: 5200 Robinson St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This viewing tower in Niagara Falls has a rotating restaurant so no matter where you sit you're sure to catch a view of these iconic waterfalls. Dine 775 feet above the falls for lunch or dinner.

Menu

Elora Mill

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Farm to table

Address: 77 W. Mill St., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're staying at the hotel, enjoying the spa or simply stopping by to eat, you can enjoy a beautiful view with a locally harvested meal. You'll be surrounded by water, nature elements and the historic mill and stone buildings as you dine.

Menu

Tavern on the Falls

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Casual American

Address: 1 John St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is a must-visit if you're spending a summer evening in Ottawa. Sip on cocktails and feast on gourmet hotdogs on a picturesque patio overlooking the Rideau Falls.

Menu

The Millcroft Inn & Spa

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 55 John St., Alton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inside this hotel and spa is Headwaters Restaurant, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows for an unobstructed view of the falls. You can have an elegant meal looking down on waterfalls.

Menu

Joe's Italian Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 7 Mill St., Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy fine Italian dishes including Pinsa style pizza in a historic mill overlooking waterfalls along the river. The multi-storey patio has barrel tables with umbrellas and clear railings so you can look down upon the river and rushing falls.

Menu

Table Rock House Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Internationally inspired

Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: With floor-length windows around the dining room, you cannot get a closer view of Niagara Falls than from here. The menu is locally sourced and you'll get a stunning view of the falls from any seat.

Menu

The Locker at the Falls

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 9 Lindsay St., Fenelon Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem on the waterfront overlooks Fenelon Falls as you feast on pub favourites from wings to sandwiches and wraps.

Menu

