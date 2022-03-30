8 Stunning Restaurants In Ontario Where You Can Eat Next To A Rushing Waterfall
Can't beat dinner & a view. 🌊
If you're hoping to impress your date with an unbeatable view, it's time to make some reservations at an Ontario restaurant. What makes for a better dinner ambiance than the sights and sounds of a rushing waterfall in the background.
Who cares about the decor or table setting when you're eating next to a majestic waterfall. If you're looking for casual cocktails or a fine dining experience, you can find it in Ontario by the water.
Here are eight restaurants in Ontario where you can enjoy your meal next to a beautiful waterfall view.
Ancaster Mill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal
Address: 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: The city of Hamilton and the surrounding area are known for their many waterfalls, and this one you can enjoy an elegant meal next to. You can have a luxury meal in a dining room full of windows, highlighting the nearby falls.
Skylon Tower
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Continental
Address: 5200 Robinson St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This viewing tower in Niagara Falls has a rotating restaurant so no matter where you sit you're sure to catch a view of these iconic waterfalls. Dine 775 feet above the falls for lunch or dinner.
Elora Mill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Farm to table
Address: 77 W. Mill St., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're staying at the hotel, enjoying the spa or simply stopping by to eat, you can enjoy a beautiful view with a locally harvested meal. You'll be surrounded by water, nature elements and the historic mill and stone buildings as you dine.
Tavern on the Falls
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Casual American
Address: 1 John St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is a must-visit if you're spending a summer evening in Ottawa. Sip on cocktails and feast on gourmet hotdogs on a picturesque patio overlooking the Rideau Falls.
The Millcroft Inn & Spa
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 55 John St., Alton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inside this hotel and spa is Headwaters Restaurant, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows for an unobstructed view of the falls. You can have an elegant meal looking down on waterfalls.
Joe's Italian Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 7 Mill St., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy fine Italian dishes including Pinsa style pizza in a historic mill overlooking waterfalls along the river. The multi-storey patio has barrel tables with umbrellas and clear railings so you can look down upon the river and rushing falls.
Table Rock House Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Internationally inspired
Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: With floor-length windows around the dining room, you cannot get a closer view of Niagara Falls than from here. The menu is locally sourced and you'll get a stunning view of the falls from any seat.
The Locker at the Falls
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 9 Lindsay St., Fenelon Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem on the waterfront overlooks Fenelon Falls as you feast on pub favourites from wings to sandwiches and wraps.