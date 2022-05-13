This Brunch Spot Near Toronto Lets You Sip Bottomless Mimosas Next To A Majestic Waterfall
There's a new unlimited brunch buffet!
This stunning restaurant near Toronto has a brand new brunch offering, and it comes with more than just delicious food. You can enjoy your meal next to a magical waterfall for a fairytale experience.
Ancaster Mill, located about an hour from Toronto, is a historic eatery on the edge of a creek. The farm-to-table venue has just launched a new Sunday brunch concept with a prix fixe menu, so you can enjoy unlimited dishes from the buffet and sip mimosas with a view.
Brunch at Ancaster Mill.Lila Lavereau | Handout
For $70 per person, you'll have access to an "epic" cold buffet brimming with seafood, salads, bread, fresh-baked pastries, and desserts. The cost also includes a hot à la carte entrée as well as beverages like caesars, mimosas, and coffee.
The Poached Eggs Florentine is worth trying for your main dish, and it comes with black kale, roasted mushrooms, and citrus hollandaise served on sourdough.
Brunch at Ancaster Mill.Lila Lavereau | Handout
The buffet is all-you-can-eat, so you won't be leaving hungry. The experience comes with bottomless mimosas too.
To make things even more magical, you can enjoy your meal while gazing over the waterfall outside. The large dining room boasts spectacular views of the cascade, and you'll definitely want to snap some photos.
If you're looking for more places to brunch with a view, take a trip to Next Door Restaurant in Unionville. The venue serves giant brunch towers and the elevated patio looks over a river.
The Ancaster Mill brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, and reservations can be made online.
Brunch at Ancaster Mill
Price: $70 per person
When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Address: 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a prix fixe brunch by a waterfall at this spot.