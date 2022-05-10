This Patio Near Toronto Sits On The Water & You Can Eat Giant Brunch Towers With A View
There's a brand new tower on the menu, too.
If you're hungry for brunch, patios, and scenic views, then you'll want to take a trip to this restaurant near Toronto. NextDoor Restaurant in Unionville has reopened its stunning patio, and you can feast while gazing over a river.
The outdoor terrace is situated along the Rouge River and boasts views of the quaint town as well the flowing water. It's a dreamy spot to enjoy drinks, food, and more on sunny days.
Foodies will want to order the giant brunch towers, which were inspired by seafood towers. They can be split between two to four people and come with buttermilk pancakes, lamb sausage, chilli scrambled eggs, and more.
The towers were so popular that the restaurant recently launched a new plant-based version. These are loaded with things like chickpea scrambled eggs, cereal crunch pancakes, grilled asparagus, brussel sprouts, and potato hash.
You can also order dishes such as mango smoothie bowls, fried chicken croissants, and duck confit pancakes. The menu changes seasonally in order to feature the freshest ingredients.
Brunch is served seven days a week, and you can also enjoy dinner at this spot, where you can order things like the seafood cannoli and French onion cheeseburger.
This isn't the only place where you can find brunch towers around Toronto. Lobby, a bar located downtown, also serves giant brunch towers on Sundays, and The Local Eat and Drink in Lincoln offers stretching mimosa towers.
Take your brunch to the next level by eating one of these towers on an elevated patio while enjoying the views.
NextDoor Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian seasonal
Address: 139 Main St., Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is the place to go for small town vibes, brunch, and a patio with a view.