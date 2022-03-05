This New Sunday Brunch Near Toronto Serves Boozy Banana Pancakes & Giant Mimosa Towers
Cheers to that! 🥂
Weekend brunch just got a lot boozier thanks to this new menu at a restaurant near Toronto. The Local Eat and Drink, a venue located about an hour from the city in Lincoln, has just launched a Sunday brunch offering, and you can indulge in over-the-top dishes that are worth waking up for.
Available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the menu includes sweet and savoury options to satisfy everyone's appetite.
You can dig into Lobster Eggs Benedict, Chicken and Waffles, and the Brisket Melt, or let your basic-ness shine by ordering the Avocado Toast.
Sunday brunch at The Local Eat and Drink.Courtesy of The Local Eat and Drink
For a decadent morning feast, try the Banana Pancakes. They come with Kahlúa and caramelized banana cream, and are finished off with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Or, you can get the Peanut Butter and Bacon Stuffed French Toast for the ultimate brunch experience.
Mimosas are arguably the most important aspect of any brunch outing, and the mimosas at this spot don't just come in glasses. You can get a whole tower of this bubbly orange juice delivered to your table, and it's definitely a show-stopper.
The boozy towers serve two to four people and range from $40 to $75. If you're not quite up to a whole tower of mimosa, you can get a glass for just $5.
There are lots of other brunch experiences to enjoy in Toronto, too. From an all-you-can-eat resort-stye feast to giant brunch towers, you can make Sunday the best day of the week at these spots.
The Local Eat and Drink
Sunday brunch and mimosa tower at The Local Eat and Drink.
Courtesy of The Local Eat and Drink
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 3904 Victoria Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in delicious dishes and giant mimosa towers with this new brunch experience.