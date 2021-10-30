This Toronto Restaurant's All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Has Got Resort Vibes & Souffle Pancakes
All-inclusive? Yes, please!
Why order one brunch dish when you can order them all? MARKED restaurant in Toronto has an all-you-can-eat brunch that will make you feel like you're on vacation.
The All Inclusive Bubbles Brunch is served every weekend from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, and it comes with unlimited small plates and half a bottle of Prosecco.
You can indulge in dishes like Souffle Pancakes, Manchego Biscuit Benny, Pork Belly Bacon, Tropical Fruit Ceviche, and Apple Pie Churros.
There are tons of cocktails you can add to your meal if you're looking for some extra booziness, like the Watermelon Spritz or Piña Colada.
Reservations can be made online, but make sure you only order what you can eat, because there are no takeaways.
MARKED All Inclusive Bubbles Brunch
Price: $65 per person
When: Weekends, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Address: 132 John St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend the morning like you're at a restaurant with this all-inclusive brunch.
