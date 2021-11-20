Trending Tags

Toronto's Bottomless Brunch Lets You Celebrate The New Year In A Glowing Rainforest

There will be an illuminated dinner experience, too.

Toronto's Bottomless Brunch Lets You Celebrate The New Year In A Glowing Rainforest
@mayaodonnell5 | Instagram, @chottomattetor | Instagram

You can cheers to 2022 in a glowing rainforest without even leaving Toronto. Chotto Matte is hosting several events to celebrate the New Year, including a bottomless brunch.

On December 31, the restaurant will transform into a multi-sensory Peruvian rainforest for The Forest of Hikari; a dining experience inspired by Japanese light festivals.

Chotto Matte | Handout

The event features luminous displays, wild foliage, performances, and more amidst glowing neon light. Later in the evening, you can even enjoy a "bioluminescent ballet".

The bottomless brunch is served with endless bubbly and a special New Years cocktail. There will be a live DJ and illuminated performances happening throughout the day, so whether you're there for a morning meal or a late night cocktail, you can expect to get in on the excitement.

As for the food, you can indulge in all sorts of Nikkei cuisine including vegan dishes, dessert, and exclusive drinks. Reservations can be made online.

The Forest Of Hikari 

Chotto Matte | Handout

Price: $120 + per package

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a luminous rainforest at this New Year's Eve experience.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

