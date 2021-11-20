Toronto's Bottomless Brunch Lets You Celebrate The New Year In A Glowing Rainforest

Luckily for us, Toronto is home to a ton of restaurants that specialize in the art of brunch. This weekend, treat yourself to a finely crafted eggs benny in Yorkville or eat your body weight in bacon on Queen West. To make your choice a little easier, we’ve broken down this city’s best brunch spots by neighbourhood.
1. Rose and Sons // 176 Dupont Street
If your ideal brunch is greasy and deep fried, Rose and Sons is definitely the place for you. This laid-back Annex eatery has a refreshingly unpretentious approach to brunch, with a menu filled with items like the Fried Chicken and Grits and the Coca-Cola Brisket. The restaurant has a diner feel to it, with the menu written on a chalkboard and long, wooden booths which encourage guests to mingle.
via @insomniatoronto
2. Insomnia // 563 Bloor Street West
Insomnia has a seriously extensive brunch menu, with 7 different eggs benny variations alone. Their cocktail list seems to have the hungover student in mind, featuring concoctions like the Gin Kick or the Morning Tea, which is definitely not your mom's orange pekoe. If you like your brunches on the sweet side, you'll love the oven baked pancakes topped with your choice of candy apple, mixed berries or chocolate bananas (yes please!)
via @chadwickskitchenbar
3. Chadwick's // 268 Howland Avenue
The food at Chadwick's is essentially home-made pub fare with an elevated twist. Almost everything on the menu, from sausages to ketchup, is made in-house with ethically sourced ingredients. The restaurant is also home to an impressive collection of craft beers. The brunch menu is small but includes awesome picks like the Build-A-Benny, which allows you to customize your eggs benedict, and fresh sticky buns made fresh daily.
4. Farmhouse Tavern // 1627 Dupont Street
To escape urban life for a little while, head west to Farmhouse Tavern, a country-inspired restaurant nestled into the Junction Triangle. The menu is ever-changing and updated regularly on the restaurant’s giant chalkboard, meaning you can have a totally different experience every time. This relaxed restaurant is comfortable and welcoming, and its farmstead-inspired décor that includes a giant moose head definitely wins points for originality.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BN5NOikB-r8/?taken-by=soren_nissen_bass
5. The Beet // 2945 Dundas Street West
Vegans and vegetarians, meet your new favourite brunch spot. The Beet Organic Café offers certified organic food, a feat which is incredibly rare in the Toronto brunch scene. Key dishes include the Breakfast Bowl, filled with baked eggs, cheddar, and avocado, and the classic Egg Sandwich, finished with sun-dried tomato pesto and spinach. With something for herbivores, carnivores, and everything in between, the Beet Organic Café will please everyone in your friend group.
6. Le Petit Dejeuner // 191 King Street East
Le Petit Dejeuner is a Canadian-Belgian style restaurant that specializes in breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is completely family-owned, which definitely contributes to its friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Their extensive brunch menu includes treats like the Toast Champignon served with a poached egg as well as simple comforts like their Eggy Fried Bread.
via @diningoutwithjoey
7. Morning Glory // 457 King Street East
Opened by former Aunties & Uncles cooks, this Corktown restaurant is quickly becoming a buzzworthy destination in its own right. Morning Glory is a small café that serves breakfast and lunch. The straightforward menu offers sandwiches, breakfasts and daily soup. A huge bonus is that Morning Glory can easily accommodate gluten-free customers, with gluten-free toast and even gluten-free baked goods that differ daily.
8. Colette Grand Café // 550 Wellington Street West
For all you sophisticated brunch lovers, check out the French inspired vibe at Colette Grand Café. This upscale restaurant is known for its incredible interiors and insanely good food. Their weekend brunch menu includes classic French faves like the Strawberry Tartine and the Croque Monsieur as well as modern picks like their delicious Chia Smoothie Bowl.
via @gusto101to
9. Gusto 101 // 101 Portland Street
Under the same ownership as Yorkville’s Trattoria Nervosa, Gusto 101 is known for its modern take on Southern Italian classics. Their weekend brunch menu features unique dishes like the Pizza all’Uova, a pizza topped with eggs and speck and Tagliata di Manzo, a grilled flank steak topped with a poached egg. Because it's never too early for wine, this Gusto 101 has wine on tap (!)
via @lunadash
10. Thompson Diner // 550 Wellington Street West
If you prefer a more laid-back scene, the Thompson Diner is your best bet on King West. Located on the first floor of the Thompson Hotel, this 24-hour diner is known for their hearty comfort food. Cinnamon Apple French Toast and the Brunch Burger are just a few of their mouth-watering options.
11. Lady Marmalade // 898 Queen Street East
This unassuming eatery offers a Mexican-inspired brunch menu that is consistently ranked as one of the best in the city. The eclectic interior is a hipster’s dream, decorated with mismatched furniture and second hand goods. The menu is focused on local and sustainable options, with free run eggs and organic meats making up the majority of the dishes. Signature dishes include the insanely delicious A.M. poutine and the vegetarian friendly Moroccan Scramble.
via @erikacaceres
12. Bonjour Brioche // 812 Queen Street East
Pastry lovers will adore this charming east-end bakery and café. Their menu includes French delicacies such as the Provencale Omelette and the Croque Madam, as well as arguably the best croissants in the entire city. Whether you’re coming for a full meal or just grabbing a baked good for breakfast on the go, you really can’t go wrong with Bonjour Brioche.
13. Aunties & Uncles // 74 Lippincott Ave
If you’ve ever visited this Little Italy hotspot before, you’ll understand why people are so willing to wait in 40-minute line ups just for a table. Since opening its doors in 1998, Aunties & Uncles has developed an impressive reputation. The popular restaurant serves standard brunch fare like omelettes and bagels but they’re best known for their inventive Breakfast Tacos served in soft corn tortillas. Bonus: Their prices are actually affordable.
via @haehanna
14. Kalendar // 546 College Street
If you’re looking for an morning date spot, Kalendar is the perfect fit. With red walls, bright chandeliers and oak finishings, the atmosphere is especially comfortable. This cozy bistro was created by two childhood sweethearts, making the restaurant’s romantic vibe especially fitting. Their eclectic menu includes Eggs Napoleon, Banana and Mango Stuffed French Toast and a variety of flat bread scrolls, which are the restaurant’s specialty.
15. Mildred's Temple // 85 Hanna Avenue
This Liberty Village favourite serves up classic brunch fare with a trendy, gourmet twist. Literally everything on their brunch menu is incredible, but you can't go wrong with Veda's Choice, which is poached eggs on a croissant and your choice of meat. The interior of Mildred's is sleek and open, with high ceiling and giant windows. Be prepared to wait at least 40 minutes for a table on weekends, but believe me, it's worth it.
via @instamiggi
16. School // 70 Fraser Avenue
The fare at School is comfort food but with an elevated twist. The menu is definitely imaginative, including favourites such as the Krispy Krunchy French Toast and the Hashbrown Poutine. The classroom-inspired restaurant is filled with cute decorative touches like an apple on each table and a brick wall covered in clocks.
17. Globe Bistro // 124 Danforth Avenue
The premise of this Danforth restaurant is unique: global dishes made locally. The Globe Bistro brunch menu features locally sourced dishes like Eggs Benedict and daily omelettes making up the menu. One of their more notable dishes is the Swine and Dine, a three-egg dish that serves pork cooked seven (!) different ways. The bistro has a sleek, minimalist interior, with seating on all three levels of the restaurant.
via @riverdaleperkcafe
18. Riverdale Perk // 633 Logan Avenue
A couple blocks south of the Danforth is the Riverdale Perk, a charming neighbourhood spot nestled into a residential area. Offered each Saturday and Sunday, their brunch includes unique dishes like the Cornbread Eggs Benedict and the Breakfast Bowl, a delicious salad filled with quinoa, egg and prosciutto chips and topped with an espresso vinaigrette. If you’re visiting on a weekday, grab one of their insanely delicious bagels, on offer until 11:30 AM.
19. The Drake // 1150 Queen St West
One word: SCONES! This ever-hip Queen West hotel is always packed come brunch time, and it’s not hard to see why. Their brunch menu is compact but each dish packs a punch, with originals like the Drake Benny to more unique ventures like the spicy egg and tomato sauce-based Shaksuka. If the effects of last night’s activities are taking a toll on you, their famous caesars are sure to cure even the most stubborn of hangovers. Plus, did we mention the scones?
via @christinascosta
20. Lisa Marie // 638 Queen St West
Gastropub Lisa Marie serves a brunch that’s just as impressive as their extensive craft beer selection. Definitely not for the faint of hearted, their menu is hearty and savoury, including a Double Pancake Pork Burger and the Bacon Explosion Benedict. Presumably named after Elvis Presley’s daughter, the décor is rock-n-roll inspired, with a mural dedicated to the King of Rock himself.
via @thegoodson_to
21. The Good Son // 1096 Queen Street West
Inspired by Queen West’s diverse culture, the menu at the Good Son pays tribute to a variety of the city’s favourite cuisines. The atmosphere is distinctly comfortable and laid-back: leather booths and an extensive antique collection gives the restaurant a homey feel. The brunch menu is short and standard, including classics such as Eggs Florentine and French Toast. If you’re looking for something slightly more out of the box, go for the Breakfast Pizza, topped with prosciutto, mushrooms and one egg sunny side up.
22. La Societé // 131 Bloor Street West
With its stained glass windows and burgundy leather boots, it's worth eating at La Societé for the atmosphere alone. Luckily, the Yorkville Bistro has an equally impressive menu, offering up luxurious dishes like the Parisian Eggs Benedict and Lobster B.L.T. The usual crowd at La Societé is unsurprisingly elite, so grab a seat at the bar and observe some of the city's finest in action.
via @cafebouludto
23. Café Boulud // 60 Yorkville Avenue
Brunch doesn't get much more lavish than at Cafe Boulud, which is located in the Four Seasons Hotel. The breakfast menu features geographically inspired dishes, like the Italiano, an egg-white frittata or the Canadian, lemon ricotta hotcakes topped with maple syrup. If you really feel like balling out, go for one of their insanely refreshing cold press juices (which come to a cool $12 each!)
via @raulcohen
24. Flo's Diner // 70 Yorkville Avenue
If Yorkville's glitz and glamour isn't really your thing, head up to Flo's Diner. This 50s style restaurant serves up classic diner food in an unpretentious environment. Go for classics like the Steak and Eggs dish or one of their various omelette options, like the portobello and goat cheese option, and people watch from the diner's second story view of Yorkville.
Follow us on Snapchat: narcitytoronto