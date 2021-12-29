Here's What Is Open & Closed On New Year's Day In Ontario
We're feeling 2022!
The countdown for 2021 to end is in sight, and 2022 is just a few days away.
So whether you're crawling out of bed on January 1 in desperate need of a Gatorade or looking to stock up on healthy groceries for a New Year's resolution, here's everything open and closed on New Year's Day in Ontario.
Grocery stores
Loblaws: Most locations will be closed.
No Frills: Most locations will be closed.
Sobeys: Most locations will be closed.
Metro: Closed
Rabba: Open regular hours
Farm Boy: Closed
Whole Foods: Yorkville, Mississauga and Ottawa locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed
Beer Store: Closed
Malls
CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed
CF Fairview Mall: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
Bayview Village: Closed
Square One: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Services
Canada Post: Closed
TTC: Sunday schedule (service will start at 8 a.m.)
Banks: Closed
Things to do
Nathan Phillips Square skating: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cineplex: Open
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.