Here's What Is Open & Closed On New Year's Day In Ontario

We're feeling 2022!

Robseguin | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The countdown for 2021 to end is in sight, and 2022 is just a few days away.

So whether you're crawling out of bed on January 1 in desperate need of a Gatorade or looking to stock up on healthy groceries for a New Year's resolution, here's everything open and closed on New Year's Day in Ontario.

Grocery stores

Loblaws: Most locations will be closed.

No Frills: Most locations will be closed.

Sobeys: Most locations will be closed.

Metro: Closed

Rabba: Open regular hours

Farm Boy: Closed

Whole Foods: Yorkville, Mississauga and Ottawa locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Liquor

LCBO: Closed

Beer Store: Closed

Malls

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed

CF Fairview Mall: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed

Bayview Village: Closed

Square One: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Services

Canada Post: Closed

TTC: Sunday schedule (service will start at 8 a.m.)

Banks: Closed

Things to do

Nathan Phillips Square skating: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cineplex: Open

AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

