7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: September 29 to October 2

Outdoor movies and night markets.🌛🍁

Ottawa Staff Writer
Grand hall of the Canadian Museum of History. Right: Pink Lake in the fall.

@fashionights | Instagram, @adventures_around_ottawa | Instagram

It's the first weekend of October (how did that happen?) and spooky season is setting in. There are lots of fall activities and Halloween attractions around Ottawa to enjoy now, along with special events.

Whether you want to watch a Halloween movie outside, laugh the evening away or go on your first fall rhapsody hike of the season, you're sure to have fun-filled days.

Here are seven things to do this weekend in Ottawa, from September 29 to October 2.

Sip Oktoberfest steins

Price: 💸💸

When: September 26 to October 1, 2022

Address: 105 Schneider Rd. Unit 130, Kanata & 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get beer steins and pretzels daily during the Oktoberfest celebrations at Calabogie Brewing Co. The big events kick off on Thursday with free samples and stein-holding competitions at both locations.

Website

Hike to admire fall rhapsody

Price: Free

Address: Gatineau Pkwy., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Fall Rhapsody has technically started in the capital region and while the city is still full of green leaves, Gatineau Park already has pops of colour. The Pink Lake hike is a 2.3-kilometre loop around the rare meromictic lake and features multiple lookouts.

Website

Have an outdoor Halloween movie night

Price: Free

When: October 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Address: 3470 Trim Rd., Navan, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2 is being released this weekend and you can watch it outdoors at a mini market. Country Moments Spa and Wellness Center is hosting an outside viewing on a massive screen so don't forget your blanket and chair. There will be treats for sale.

Website

Visit a museum for free

Price: Free

When: September 30, 2022

Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the Canadian Museum of History is offering free admission in honour of this day. There will be a residential schools section in the history hall of the museum. Make sure to book a time slot online.

Website

Laugh the night away

Price: $11.62+ per person

When: Upcoming events from September 29 to October 2, 2022

Address: 61 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the night enjoying a variety of comedy shows at Laugh Lounge. They have frequent events with the next comedy shows running Thursday to Saturday and an amateur night on Sunday.

Website

Indulge in a pink burger

Price: 💸💸

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Address: 1100 Bd. Maloney O #401, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: The Quebec burger chain, La Belle et La Boeuf, is serving its epic burgers on pink buns for the month of October in support of breast cancer awareness. There will also be fun cocktails and other menu items and part of the proceeds are donated.

Website

Browse a European style market

Fall Perth Night Market.

Fall Perth Night Market.

Perth Tourism | Facebook

Price: Free to visit

When: October 1, 2022

Address: Perth, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander quaint small town streets at the fall Perth Night Market. There will be tons of artisan vendors to shop along with outdoor entertainment. Many local businesses will be open late or offering discounts.

There is also a small-town night market this weekend in Almonte on Thursday, September 29 starting at 5 p.m.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

