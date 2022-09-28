7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: September 29 to October 2
Outdoor movies and night markets.🌛🍁
It's the first weekend of October (how did that happen?) and spooky season is setting in. There are lots of fall activities and Halloween attractions around Ottawa to enjoy now, along with special events.
Whether you want to watch a Halloween movie outside, laugh the evening away or go on your first fall rhapsody hike of the season, you're sure to have fun-filled days.
Here are seven things to do this weekend in Ottawa, from September 29 to October 2.
Sip Oktoberfest steins
Price: 💸💸
When: September 26 to October 1, 2022
Address: 105 Schneider Rd. Unit 130, Kanata & 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get beer steins and pretzels daily during the Oktoberfest celebrations at Calabogie Brewing Co. The big events kick off on Thursday with free samples and stein-holding competitions at both locations.
Hike to admire fall rhapsody
Price: Free
Address: Gatineau Pkwy., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Fall Rhapsody has technically started in the capital region and while the city is still full of green leaves, Gatineau Park already has pops of colour. The Pink Lake hike is a 2.3-kilometre loop around the rare meromictic lake and features multiple lookouts.
Have an outdoor Halloween movie night
Price: Free
When: October 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Address: 3470 Trim Rd., Navan, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2 is being released this weekend and you can watch it outdoors at a mini market. Country Moments Spa and Wellness Center is hosting an outside viewing on a massive screen so don't forget your blanket and chair. There will be treats for sale.
Visit a museum for free
Price: Free
When: September 30, 2022
Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the Canadian Museum of History is offering free admission in honour of this day. There will be a residential schools section in the history hall of the museum. Make sure to book a time slot online.
Laugh the night away
Price: $11.62+ per person
When: Upcoming events from September 29 to October 2, 2022
Address: 61 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the night enjoying a variety of comedy shows at Laugh Lounge. They have frequent events with the next comedy shows running Thursday to Saturday and an amateur night on Sunday.
Indulge in a pink burger
Price: 💸💸
When: October 1 to 31, 2022
Address: 1100 Bd. Maloney O #401, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Quebec burger chain, La Belle et La Boeuf, is serving its epic burgers on pink buns for the month of October in support of breast cancer awareness. There will also be fun cocktails and other menu items and part of the proceeds are donated.
Browse a European style market
Fall Perth Night Market.
Price: Free to visit
When: October 1, 2022
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander quaint small town streets at the fall Perth Night Market. There will be tons of artisan vendors to shop along with outdoor entertainment. Many local businesses will be open late or offering discounts.
There is also a small-town night market this weekend in Almonte on Thursday, September 29 starting at 5 p.m.
