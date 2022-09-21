This Restaurant Near Ottawa Lets You Bite Into Pink Burgers & Sip Rosy Cocktails All Month
Proceeds are donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.💗
In October, we eat pink. A Quebec burger chain is serving burgers on pink buns and you can pair them with rosy drinks.
La Belle et La Boeuf offers up a menu of epic burger options from the Nuclear which is full of jalapenos and habanero to the OMG with patties stacked high.
Every October, you can enjoy these options on a blush bun to support and spread awareness for breast cancer. A portion of the proceeds for each burger is donated to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.
The restaurant told Narcity, "We use food colouring that is 100% natural, which allows our buns to keep their usual brioche bread taste."
On top of the pink burger buns, a portion of proceeds from pitchers of Perroquet IPA beer, Dragon Balls cocktails with Pink Whitney and "Armée Rose - Pink Army" merchandise will also be donated.
"We want to surpass last year's donation of $16,000, that's why, this year, we went big and multiplied the number of ways we could contribute to the cause," the burger joint explains.
If you love burgers and all things pink, October is a great month to dine at this Quebec burger chain.
La Belle et La Boeuf
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Burger bar
Address: 1100 Bd. Maloney O #401, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can eat fun pink-coloured food and drinks while supporting a good cause.