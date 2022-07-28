I Tried A Secret 'Stranger Things' Drink At Starbucks Canada & It's Way Better Than My Usual
Vecna would absolutely love this.
If you're a big fan of the Starbucks secret menu, you'll definitely want to try this Stranger Things-inspired drink that even Vecna would probably be a fan of.
The "Upside Down" refresher takes a classic Starbucks refresher and adds a unique twist, and the result is actually way better than I thought it was going to be.
The drink, created by Josiah Varghese (@itsjoboi) as seen on TikTok, takes a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher and adds vanilla sweet cream cold foam with — wait for it — strawberry puree blended into it.
The Upside Down refresher has a mysteriously delicious flavor!👀 #fyp #viral #trend #starbucks #indian #barista #brown
The result is a drink so pretty it rivals the popular Starbucks Pink Drink, with a "mysteriously delicious" taste.
As a big fan of Starbucks refreshers, I decided to try the strange concoction for myself. I headed to my local Starbucks and asked for a venti Mango Dragonfruit Refresher (with water, not lemonade) with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and strawberry puree mixed into the foam.
Now, if you're not familiar with vanilla sweet cream cold foam, it's essentially vanilla syrup with milk. It's creamy and tastes almost like whipped cream but has a lighter, frothy texture.
When I ordered this drink, I wasn't sure vanilla sweet cream cold foam belonged in a refresher. I know coconut milk is a popular addition to some Starbucks drinks, but it seemed odd to mix a heavy dairy product like cream into a refresher, which is almost like juice.
Nevertheless, the drink did look good when I got it.
A Starbucks Mango Dragonfruit refresher with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and strawberry puree. Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
The strawberry puree turned the cold foam a light pink colour, naturally, which was very pretty. The drink definitely gives me Stranger Thingsvibes, looking like it came right from the Upside Down.
First, I tried the cold foam. Let me just say one thing — delicious. I could eat this with a spoon. With the strawberry puree blended in, it almost tasted like strawberry ice cream. I'm not sure what other Starbucks drinks this strawberry cold foam would be good in but you can be sure I'm going to be adding it to everything from now on.
The drink itself was good, but with the cold foam just sitting on top you really only get the taste of the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. Time to mix it together!
The refresher with the strawberry cold foam mixed in.Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
Mixing it together blended the foam throughout the drink and turned it the prettiest bubblegum-pink shade. More importantly, it tasted amazing — think of the Starbucks Dragon Drink (the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher shaken with coconut milk) but creamier and with hints of strawberry. The pieces of dried dragonfruit you get every now and then also taste even better with the strawberry cold foam.
The drink has made me think of all the other possibilities of strawberry sweet cream cold foam — perhaps as a sweet addition to the pineapple Paradise Drink? As a topping on an iced chai tea latte? The options are endless!
Overall, the drink was way better than I thought it would be, and might actually become my regular order for the summer.
If you want to order it, just ask for a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam with strawberry puree mixed in. And be sure to keep an eye out for Demogorgons while you're drinking it.