8 Of The Healthiest Drinks You Can Order At Starbucks Canada Besides Black Coffee
Satisfy those cravings. ☕️
Starbucks Canada has tons of delicious cold drinks perfect for quenching your thirst this summer.
However, depending on your situation, you may be looking for something a little healthier on the Starbucks menu — besides just a basic black coffee, that is.
Thankfully, there are tons of healthy Starbucks drinks you can order right from the menu (no need to order from the secret menu or work in any wild customizations).
Of course, what's considered "healthy" will vary depending on your circumstances. In this case, we looked at low-calorie Starbucks drinks that also offer lower amounts of sugar than other drinks on the menu.
It's also important to note that individual calorie needs will vary, so do what's best for you!
With cold drinks, a few hot beverages and both coffees and java alternatives available, here are eight of the healthiest drinks you can get at Starbucks Canada right now.
Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso
Details: The Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso features Starbucks Blonde espresso that's shaken together with (you guessed it) brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with oat beverage for a creamy drink.
The grande size has 120 calories, 13 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fat. While "oat" is in the name, you can also swap out the dairy alternative for your add-in of choice.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Details: A Starbucks classic, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks cold brew coffee topped with their signature Sweet Cream Cold Foam.
If you love the creamy topping, you may be happy to know that a grande size of the drink has 110 calories, 14 grams of sugar and 5 grams of fat.
Iced Matcha Tea Latte
Details: A great alternative to coffee, Starbucks' Iced Matcha Tea Latte is a smooth blend of sweetened matcha and milk served over ice.
The grande version of the drink comes in at 140 calories, 20 grams of sugar and 4 grams of fat. While this is a bit more sugar than other drinks on this list, you can customize the type and amount of sweetener (or opt for no sweetener at all) when ordering.
Iced Black Tea
Details: The Iced Black Tea features sweetened, premium black tea that's shaken with ice. It's a simple drink but would be super refreshing on a hot summer day.
A grande-size, sweetened version of the beverage has just 45 calories and 11 grams of sugar. However, you can order it with less sweetener or unsweetened, if you prefer.
If black tea also isn't your thing, you can opt for the green tea version instead.
Chai Tea
Details: Starbucks' Chai Tea Latte is a classic, delicious drink, but if you're looking to cut back on the sugar, you could also opt for a simple Chai Tea. This Teavana Chai Tea is infused with spices like clove, cinnamon, cardamom and ginger for a bold, warm flavour.
Ordered black, the tea has zero calories and zero sugar. However, you can opt to add milk and or sweetener for a less intense taste.
Capuccino
Details: A classic drink, a grande Starbucks' Cappuccino features two shots of their signature espresso roast, covered in a layer of milk foam.
The drink has 140 calories, 12 grams of sugar and five grams of fat. You can also switch out the milk for a dairy alternative.
Iced Oat Latte
Details: Described as a perfectly balanced "sip of cool earthiness," Starbucks' Iced Oat Latte is made with their signature espresso and oat beverage, which is then served over ice.
The drink comes in at 150 calories, with 6 grams of sugar and 7 grams of fat. And, like other drinks, you can always switch out the oat beverage if it's not your thing.
Iced Passion Tango Tea
Details: This vibrant drink combines the flavours of hibiscus, lemongrass and apple, and is sweetened with cane sugar and served over ice for a refreshing sip.
The grande-size sweetened version comes in at just 45 calories and 11 grams of sugar, but you can also order it unsweetened.
Enjoy!