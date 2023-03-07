Starbucks Is Introducing Two New Drinks & One Is A Matcha Tea Latte That's A Canadian Exclusive
One of the new drinks is only available for a limited time.
Starbucks is introducing two new drinks in Canada and one of the beverages is only available in this country!
As the seasons change so does the Starbucks Canada menu and these new cold drinks are being offered for spring at locations all over the country: a cold brew and a limited-edition tea latte.
Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte — a Canadian exclusive — and Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew — which is now permanently on the menu — are the new coffee beverages that you can get at Starbucks.
If you want to try these new drinks, both are available starting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Since the cold brew is joining the year-round menu, you'll only be able to order the matcha tea latte for a limited time.
Starbucks Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte.Courtesy of Starbucks
With the Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, a matcha green tea is combined with strawberry-flavoured syrup and oat beverage.
Real strawberry pieces are added in as well.
Starbucks Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew.Courtesy of Starbucks
The Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew is a cold brew coffee that's sweetened with vanilla syrup, then topped with a cinnamon caramel foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.
Starbucks Cold Brew is handcrafted in small batches every day and slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours.
If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, a recent update to the loyalty program changed how many stars you need to get free items.
You now need 100 stars to get a brewed hot or iced coffee or tea, a baked good or a packaged snack.
200 stars will get you a hot breakfast item or a handcrafted drink like a latte or cold brew and 300 stars will get you a lunch sandwich or packaged at-home coffee.
