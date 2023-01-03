Starbucks Is Dropping A New Drink In Canada For Winter & Of Course It's A Cold Brew
Apparently Canadians love cold drinks even during the winter season! 🥶☕
Starbucks is introducing a new drink in Canada that's here just for winter and, of course, it's a cold brew — how Canadian!
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, an exclusive new winter cold brew will be available at Starbucks locations across Canada and you'll only be able to get it for a limited time.
The new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is being added to the pistachio line-up on the winter menu, which also includes the Pistachio Latte that's coming back on January 3 as well.
Starbucks shared that Canadians love cold coffee year-round and that's the reason why it decided to introduce the new Starbucks Pistachio Cream Cold Brew during the snowy season.
This new drink is made with Starbucks Cold Brew that's sweetened with vanilla syrup. It's topped with smooth pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown butter sprinkles.
Returning for a third year in a row, the Pistachio Latte combines espresso and milk with the flavour of sweet pistachio and then finished with a salted brown butter topping.
If you want to try the latte in another way, it can also be made iced or as a Frappuccino.
Starbucks hasn't yet said if the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew will be on the winter menu every year like the latte.
There have been quite a few more new Starbucks drinks introduced recently including the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew and fruity summer refreshers in 2022 along with the holiday Sugar Cookie Oat Latte and Apple Crisp Macchiato for fall in 2021.
Also, a recent study revealed that Starbucks is the favourite coffee brand in Canada, with the majority of Canadians preferring it over Tim Hortons and McDonald's.
Locally in Alberta, Ontario, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, it's also the coffee brand that people said is their favourite.
