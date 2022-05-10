Starbucks Canada Has A New Drink Just For Summer & It's A Chocolate Lover's Dream
Did I lick the leftover chocolate foam off the lid of the cup? Yes, I did and I'm not ashamed! ☕🍫
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There's a new Starbucks Canada drink for summer, and being a chocolate lover, I just had to try it to see how it tastes!
As part of the summer menu this year, a new drink is available for you to sip on during the sizzling season and it's called the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew.
It's made with Starbucks cold brew that's sweetened with vanilla syrup and then topped with chocolate cream cold foam.
The new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew is available at Starbucks locations in Canada as of May 10 if you want to try it too!
As soon as I got this drink, I could tell it was going to be a chocolate lover's dream because it had a really great and strong chocolate smell, which set the mood before I even took a sip.
Then, when I finally did get my first sip of the drink, that sweet chocolate taste was the first thing that greeted my tastebuds.
Starbucks Chocolate Cream Cold Brew.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
While the chocolate foam was very sweet, it paired nicely with the vanilla syrup and the sharpness of the cold brew.
Personally, I wouldn't mind if the cold brew had more sweet vanilla syrup because the coffee could be a bit strong on its own without the foam, but when I took a sip with the foam, syrup and cold brew combined perfectly together, it was magical.
Most people probably wouldn't admit this but I have to share it; Since the barista filled the drink right to the top of the cup, some of the foam stayed on the bottom of the lid. So, after I was done with the drink, I took the lid off and licked the leftover foam off of it because it was just that good!
If you're not a fan of really sweet coffee but still want to try this new drink, you might want to give it a little stir so that you're not just getting mouthfuls of the foam, which is very sweet.
I usually take my time drinking coffee but I think I finished this one in five minutes because I couldn't get enough of it.
However, I did get a headache from the caffeine rush, so learn from me and don't chug your coffee!