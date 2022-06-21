I Tried The New Starbucks Refreshers & They Honestly Taste Like Summer In A Drink (PHOTOS)
I was prepared to hate them. 🍍
Summer is officially here and with it are two new drinks from Starbucks to enjoy during the steamy weather.
Starting on June 21, the popular coffee chain debuted two new pineapple beverages in their Refresher line and to be honest, based on their descriptions, I was ready to hate them — but you know what they say assumptions!
I headed out to my local Starbucks at Bloor and Jarvis in Toronto on a day that was ridiculously hot, and I was so pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed both drinks.
Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refresher
The Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refresher.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
Here's the thing: I don't really like pineapple that much, but maybe I'm turning over a new leaf.
When the barista asked if I wanted lemonade or not, I panicked and asked for her recommendation so I ended up with the additional hit of flavour in my drink.
This drink tastes exactly like something you'd have while sitting by the beach on a fabulous Caribbean getaway, where your only concern is making sure you reapply your sunscreen in two hours.
It's fruity without being too sweet and, honestly, I could see it being turned into an adult beverage with the addition of a little rum for an evening treat.
According to Starbucks, this drink is "inspired by the nostalgic flavours of a pineapple popsicle or passionfruit shaved ice" and features real diced pineapple.
As well, it's 100 calories for a Grande if that's something that you're conscious of.
Overall, 10/10.
Paradise Drink Starbucks Refresher
The Paradise Drink Starbucks Refresher.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
Once again, I was prepared to hate this drink but I also ended up loving it.
It kind of tastes like a Creamsicle, which is super nostalgic for me. I'm not a fan of dairy, so the addition of coconut drink added a nice creaminess that I'm not used to and made it taste really smooth.
I will say I find the bits of pineapple a little annoying, but that could be a me problem
According to Starbucks, this Refresher comes in at 140 calories for a Grande.
For taste, I also give this drink a 10/10.
Honestly, I can't decide which one I like better, so I guess I'll be alternating which one I pick up during the hot summer in Toronto!