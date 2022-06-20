The Weather For The First Day Of Summer In Canada Is Going To Be All Kinds of Chaotic
Just stay inside, Toronto. 😬
It's about to be the first day of summer, but the weather in Canada doesn't seem to know it's supposed to know that.
According to The Weather Network, the summer solstice kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at 5:13 a.m. EDT and is also the longest day of the year.
While summer might make you think of warm days at the beach or afternoons outside hanging out with friends, that's not going to be the case for most of Canada's forecast for the day.
\u201cSaying goodbye to spring today. Summer starts tomorrow! #summersolstice #longestdayoftheyear\u201d— Nicole Karkic (@Nicole Karkic) 1655722514
In Vancouver, the temperature is going to feel like 17 degrees, which is a bit lower than the seasonal average, and there will be some rain to kick off summer. Not the worst weather, but definitely not the best.
As for the Prairies, it's going to hover around 20 degrees for Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg, which is much more favourable than the 37-degree weather that both Regina and Winnipeg felt at this time in 1917.
Toronto is going to see some particularly wild weather, with temperatures expected to feel like 39 degrees, which will make it the warmest day of 2022 for the city so far.
Things cool down as you head east, with Montreal expected to feel like a balmy 25 C.
The Maritimes will experience some below-seasonal temps, with Halifax feeling like 17 C, Charlottetown feeling like 15 C, St. John's feeling like 19 C and Moncton feeling like 19 C.
In their forecast for the summer, TWN warned that it was going to be a hot and stormy season.
"We expect the upcoming summer to feature widespread warm weather as most of Canada will see near-normal or above-normal temperatures," the agency said.
