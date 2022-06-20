Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

The Weather For The First Day Of Summer In Canada Is Going To Be All Kinds of Chaotic

Just stay inside, Toronto. 😬

Trending Staff Writer
A red sun in Toronto. Right: Lunenburg.

A red sun in Toronto. Right: Lunenburg.

David Wood | Dreamstime, Stephan Pietzko | Dreamstime

It's about to be the first day of summer, but the weather in Canada doesn't seem to know it's supposed to know that.

According to The Weather Network, the summer solstice kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at 5:13 a.m. EDT and is also the longest day of the year.

While summer might make you think of warm days at the beach or afternoons outside hanging out with friends, that's not going to be the case for most of Canada's forecast for the day.

In Vancouver, the temperature is going to feel like 17 degrees, which is a bit lower than the seasonal average, and there will be some rain to kick off summer. Not the worst weather, but definitely not the best.

As for the Prairies, it's going to hover around 20 degrees for Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg, which is much more favourable than the 37-degree weather that both Regina and Winnipeg felt at this time in 1917.

Toronto is going to see some particularly wild weather, with temperatures expected to feel like 39 degrees, which will make it the warmest day of 2022 for the city so far.

Things cool down as you head east, with Montreal expected to feel like a balmy 25 C.

The Maritimes will experience some below-seasonal temps, with Halifax feeling like 17 C, Charlottetown feeling like 15 C, St. John's feeling like 19 C and Moncton feeling like 19 C.

In their forecast for the summer, TWN warned that it was going to be a hot and stormy season.

"We expect the upcoming summer to feature widespread warm weather as most of Canada will see near-normal or above-normal temperatures," the agency said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...