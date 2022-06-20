Toronto's Weather Will Be Hotter Than Mexico City This Week & Here's When To Hit The Beach
You'll be hugging your A.C.
Residents of the 6ix can forget about planning an expensive trip south of the border this year because things are about to get downright tropical, at least according to Toronto's weather forecast.
The Weather Network (TWN) is predicting that the city will see a massive uptick in hotness and humidity by Tuesday, with daytime temperatures expected to reach around 32 degrees.
In fact, the astoundingly sweaty vibes could see Toronto Pearson record its warmest day of the year so far, with the airport only needing to crack 33.3 C.
Perhaps, the most impressive thing about the city's upcoming forecast is that it will beat out Mexico City in terms of sheer heat.
The capital of Mexico is forecast to record a rainy week, with highs floating around the mid-20s.
Toronto, on the other hand, will see two straight days of high heat with intense humidity making things feel closer to 40 degrees on Tuesday and 38 degrees on Wednesday.
So, get your sunblock on, your towels out and water bottles ready, because it's time to hit the beach.
The city will cool off slightly as the week progresses. However, things will still feel sweltering with humidity levels making most days reach the high 20s or low 30s.
"What makes this heat even worse is the fact that the overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday won't offer much of a relief," Matt Grinter, TWN meteorologist, said.
It's a big win for Toronto but an even bigger one for more southern parts of Ontario, such as Windsor, which is set to experience a three-day event.
"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category," Environment Canada warns. "Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water."