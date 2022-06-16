7 Essential Toronto Summer Activities & The Perfect Shoes To Go With Each
Stylish looks that were made for warm-weather adventures.
Now that the sun is finally shining in Toronto, you can start filling up your summertime schedule with the events and activities you've been dreaming of.
Whether you're planning to hit the beach at Hanlan's Point or join the party at Caribana, ALDO has you covered when it comes to summer shoes that'll keep the good times rolling.
With everything from sandals for sunny days to adventure-ready sneakers, ALDO has carefully designed footwear for all the seasonal moments you've been waiting for — no matter what's on your bucket list.
If you're searching for fun things to do in the city this summer, you'll appreciate these iconic Toronto activities — and the affordable, comfortable, on-trend shoes that go with each.
Explore Toronto Islands In Sporty Sandals
@the_laughing_psyche | Instagram,Courtesy of ALDO
Address: Toronto, ON
When: All summer long
Price: Ferry tickets cost $8.70 for adults, $5.60 for students and seniors, $4.10 under 14, and free under 2
Why You Need To Go: Whether you catch the ferry to Hanlan's Point or Centre Island, there are plenty of cute spots to explore on the Toronto Islands.
Rent a boat with friends, lounge on the beach, visit an amusement park and hike along lush trails all in one day if you're up for it. Don't forget to pack a picnic or enjoy some fresh eats at the Island Cafe too.
Shoes To Wear: Be sure to slip on some sandals that’ll take you from beach to boat so you can make the most of your time on the island. These stylish Hailey Sandals with treaded lug bottoms and see-through detailing will look great in your IG pics. While you’re at ALDO, grab some sunnies to complete the look.
Check Out The Food Truck Festival In Braided Flat Sandals
@sarmyplate.eats | Instagram, Courtesy of ALDO
Address: 1695 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
When: July 29 to August 1, 2022
Price: Free admission
Why You Need To Go: With local performers, eating contests, cold beer and tons of tasty eats, Woodbine Park during Toronto's Food Truck Festival is sure to be a blast.
Everyone in your crew can happily chow down on the vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten-free options available.
Shoes To Wear: Made with Flex technology, these cute and casual Tressa flat sandals will take you from truck to truck in style and comfort, so you can focus on the flavorful bounty before you. Available in must-have neutrals, these sling-back sandals with braided detailing won't go unnoticed this summer.
Head To The Pride Festival In Low-Top Sneakers
@detailsgroup | Instagram, Courtesy of ALDO
Address: 1 Dundas St. E., Toronto, ON
When: June 24 to 26, 2022
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: While there are lots of not-to-be-missed events throughout Pride Month, there's something truly epic about Toronto's Pride Festival opening ceremony and the parties that follow over the weekend.
Whether you join the parade or dance it up on one of Church Street's patios, you're sure to have a legendary time.
Shoes To Wear: Celebrate yourself this summer — and look incredible while you're at it — in a pair of Lovemore low-top sneakers, designed to complement any Pride ‘fit. Distinguished by chunky soles and fun heart embellishments, these swoon-worthy kicks are all about celebrating love.
Bike Down To The Leslie Street Spit In Lightweight Sneakers
@sarahhicksbartleman | Instagram, Courtesy of ALDO
Address: 1 Leslie St., Toronto, ON
When: All summer long
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Also known as Tommy Thompson Park, the Leslie Street Spit is a great place to watch birds and ride your bike.
You can stroll along the lakeside paths, but if you want to journey to the lighthouse at the tip of the peninsula, cycling will get you there in a jiffy. Keep in mind you can’t actually go for a swim though — the area is a bird sanctuary after all!
Shoes To Wear: These lightweight Dilathielle low-top sneakers are a versatile pair to add to your summer rotation. With flexible cushion outsoles, these white kicks will keep your feet feeling cool and comfortable all day long.
Hit Up Caribana In Comfy Wedge Sneakers
@esthy_kap | Instagram, Courtesy of ALDO
Address: 12 Cranfield Road, Toronto, ON
When: July 28 to August 1, 2022
Price: Weekend passes start at $125
Why You Need To Go: If you're really looking to spice up your calendar, don't miss all of the exciting Caribbean-inspired celebrations taking place at Caribana, the biggest annual cultural festival of its kind in North America.
From killer dance moves and flashy costumes to next-level eats, the fun is nonstop.
Shoes To Wear: Dance the day away in a pair of cool Azuria wedge sneakers. Stand tall (and stay comfy) with these chunky kicks designed to complement all your snap-worthy outfits. Bring along a vibrant crossbody bag and you’re all set.
Check Out The Scarborough Bluffs In Adventure-Ready Sandals
@trisha_vb | Instagram, Courtesy of ALDO
Address: 1 Brimley Road S., Bluffer's Park, Scarborough, ON
When: All summer long
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Stretching 15 kilometres along Lake Ontario's shore, these mighty bluffs might make you forget you're in the city for a hot second.
Whether you're strolling the beach or hiking the top of the trails, it's the ultimate chance to admire scenic views and reconnect with nature.
Shoes To Wear: When it comes to exploring the shoreline, a pair of sturdy sandals can make all the difference.
ALDO’s sporty Talana sandals have straps in just the right places to keep your feet feeling secure and super cute. With velcro closures, doing them up is a total cinch too.
Enjoy A Day At The Ex In Chunky Platforms
@eclaidley | Instagram, Courtesy of ALDO
Address: 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
When: August 19 to September 5, 2022
Price: $9 for after-5 p.m. tickets, $20 or $41.59 for passes
Why You Need To Go: Meander from the cotton candy stand to the Ferris wheel at the Canadian National Exhibition this summer. With shopping, rides, games and snacks to keep you occupied, you can let loose at this classic Toronto carnival experience as the day melts into night.
Shoes To Wear: These ‘90s-inspired Yassu platforms are so cute that they demand a photoshoot in front of the merry-go-round. Lightweight, these trendy slip-ons have a cushioned outsole that’ll comfortably hug your feet from dusk ‘til dawn.
Before you embark on your action-packed summer, head over to ALDO so you can start the season off on the right foot. It's important to feel comfy while also looking camera-ready for all the Instagrammable moments to come.
Whatever the activity, there are plenty of trendy options to choose from. Your feet, your wallet and your wardrobe will thank you!
For more shoes and accessories from ALDO, check out their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
