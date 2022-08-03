A Lay's Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,100 If You Love Eating Their Chips
Chip-lovers where you at?
Is grabbing a few bags of Lay's chips before heading out on a family road trip a tradition for you? Well, hit up your siblings, fam, because this Toronto casting call is for you.
Groundglass Casting wants families, duos, and individuals 18 years old plus from across Canada to appear in an upcoming ad campaign for the staple snack.
The non-union project doesn't require acting chops, but you and your clan should be outgoing and comfortable being interviewed on camera.
The agency also told Narcity that it's specifically focusing on casting those who have bonded over the chips.
"We're not looking for people who simply love Lay's chips. We're looking for people that have a cool memory, tradition, experience involving Lay's, first date, annual family camping trip, etc.," the spokesperson wrote in an email.
Individuals must be legally eligible to work in Canada and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you're interested, you'll also need to be available during the following dates:
- August 23, 2022, for a brief online interview with the director.
- September 19 to 20 for a COVID-19 test
- September 22 to 30 for a single day of filming.
If you get the gig, you will be paid $100 for the COVID-19 test and $750 for the day of filming. However, if your footage is used in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,250 for its use.
If the crew ends shooting your part at your home, you'll receive an additional $500 as a location fee.
Applicants shortlisted for the commercial will be notified on or before August 22, 2022.
Lay's Campaign
Salary: up to $2,100
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Families, duos, and individuals 18 years old plus who have cherished memories of Lay's