8 Super Chill Activities To Do In Toronto For A Low Key But Memorable Summer
Sit back, relax and enjoy the sunshine.
Hit Up Duff's Famous Wings For Something Spicy
Address: 558 College St., Toronto, ON
If spicy wings are your thing, you've probably already been to Duff's Famous Wings for a mouthwatering plate of, well, wings.

Or Take Your Pick At Pint Public House
Address: 277 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want options when it comes to wing night, you might want to try Pint Public House too. They might not be as well-known as Duff's, but they're just as delicious.
They've got 40 different sauces for you to choose from, plus 50% off wings on Wednesdays with the purchase of a drink.
Watch The Blue Jays Play At Jack Astors
Address: 10 Dundas St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Skip the stadium and head to Jack Astor's to watch the game with some pub fare and a refreshing pint.
If you don't want to be indoors, snag a table on their rooftop patio and enjoy the view of Dundas Square from up above.
Or Catch The Game On RendezViews' Jumbotron
Address: 229 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can also watch the Jays play from RendezViews' vibrant patio this summer.
They've got an outdoor jumbotron that's visible from just about any seat in the house, so gather your friends and grab a table! While it's way more chill than heading to the stadium, you won't miss out on the action either.
Relax In The Grass At Trinity Bellwoods Park
Address: 790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want to play an outdoor game or simply lounge in the grass, Trinity Bellwoods Park is known as one of Toronto's most popular parks to chill at in the summer.
With cute restaurants and cafes all around, make a day of it and take in the sights as you stroll around the area.
Or Do Some Lawn Bowling At Track And Field
Address: 582 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you need even more excuses to play lawn games this summer, shake up your usual trip to the park and head over to Track And Field instead.
With two lanes of bocce ball, a dance floor and ice-cold drinks, you'll find yourself having a grand ol' time with your fellow game-loving pals.
Grab A Bite At The St. Lawrence Market
Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime.com
Address: 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through Toronto's famous market and explore specialty vendors from all over the world.
Take a moment to check out the outdoor Saturday Farmers' market if you plan on popping by on the weekend, or explore the lower levels for tasty snacks and artisan shops.
Or Try All Kinds Of Cuisines At Chef's Hall
Address: 111 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If going out for food is up there on your list of favourite things to do, head over to Chef's Hall for all kinds of delicious eats.
Featuring dishes from 17 of Toronto's best-in-class chefs, you're sure to find a new favourite at this gorgeous chef-driven hall.
