Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Frito-Lay Chips Are Reportedly Coming Back To Loblaw Stores After Almost 2 Months

You'll finally be able to get Lay's, Doritos, Ruffles and more again soon!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Loblaws store in Canada. Right: Frito-Lay chips Doritos and Cheetos.

Loblaws store in Canada. Right: Frito-Lay chips Doritos and Cheetos.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime, David Tonelson | Dreamstime

Apparently, Frito-Lay chips will be available at Loblaw stores in Canada soon after a dispute over higher prices kept the snacks off grocery shelves for almost two months.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc., which produces Frito-Lay products, have come to a resolution according to a report from the Financial Post.

You might have noticed a lack of Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles and more chips at your local grocery store in the past few weeks.

Back in February, Frito-Lay stopped supplying its products to Loblaw-owned grocery and retail stores in Canada.

Loblaw told Narcity at the time that higher costs from suppliers can lead to "difficult conversations" about carrying some products and even suppliers not shipping items.

Frito-Lay cited the rising costs of expenses like shipping, ingredients and packaging as reasons why adjustments had to be made to its prices.

"We're pleased to share that we have resolved the ongoing disruptions with Pepsi-Co Foods," Loblaw wrote in an email to stores on April 8, according to the Financial Post.

PepsiCo told the publication that it "looks forward to resuming distribution of [its] products from coast to coast in the coming days."

It's being reported that the products will start shipping to Loblaw stores in Canada on Monday, April 11 and shelves are expected to be fully stocked again by the following weekend.

Loblaw stores include Loblaws, Fortinos, NoFrills, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Provigo, Your Independent Grocer, Atlantic Superstore, Wholesale Club and more.

Frito-Lay also produces Sun Chips, Miss Vickie's, Tostitos, Smartfood and more.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...