Frito-Lay Chips Are Reportedly Coming Back To Loblaw Stores After Almost 2 Months
You'll finally be able to get Lay's, Doritos, Ruffles and more again soon!
Apparently, Frito-Lay chips will be available at Loblaw stores in Canada soon after a dispute over higher prices kept the snacks off grocery shelves for almost two months.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc., which produces Frito-Lay products, have come to a resolution according to a report from the Financial Post.
You might have noticed a lack of Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles and more chips at your local grocery store in the past few weeks.
Back in February, Frito-Lay stopped supplying its products to Loblaw-owned grocery and retail stores in Canada.
Loblaw told Narcity at the time that higher costs from suppliers can lead to "difficult conversations" about carrying some products and even suppliers not shipping items.
Frito-Lay cited the rising costs of expenses like shipping, ingredients and packaging as reasons why adjustments had to be made to its prices.
"We're pleased to share that we have resolved the ongoing disruptions with Pepsi-Co Foods," Loblaw wrote in an email to stores on April 8, according to the Financial Post.
PepsiCo told the publication that it "looks forward to resuming distribution of [its] products from coast to coast in the coming days."
It's being reported that the products will start shipping to Loblaw stores in Canada on Monday, April 11 and shelves are expected to be fully stocked again by the following weekend.
Loblaw stores include Loblaws, Fortinos, NoFrills, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Provigo, Your Independent Grocer, Atlantic Superstore, Wholesale Club and more.
Frito-Lay also produces Sun Chips, Miss Vickie's, Tostitos, Smartfood and more.