Canada's Most Respected Companies Were Just Revealed & The List Is Random AF
Canadian Tire, A&W and Netflix are all on the list.
The most respected companies in Canada have been revealed and you might not expect some of the ones that made the cut.
Leger put out the 25th edition of its annual Reputation study on April 7 which includes the list of the most reputable companies in 2022 according to Canadians.
This year, over 38,000 Canadians were surveyed to get their perspectives on more than 285 companies in 30 different sectors.
Each company is given a "reputation score" out of a possible 100 and for 2022, the most reputable company in Canada according to Canadians is Shoppers Drug Mart with a score of 73.
Coming in second place is Sony which has the same score as Shoppers Drug Mart.
Samsung with a score of 72, Canadian Tire with a score of 71 and Interac with a score of 71 round out the top five most reputable companies in Canada.
After that is Google in sixth place (70), Campbell's in seventh (70), Microsoft is in eighth (69) and A&W is in ninth (69).
Finishing off the top 10 list of the most reputable companies is Netflix with a reputation score of 69.
According to Leger, overall reputation scores have dropped this year and while Shoppers Drug Mart is the most reputable company, its score is down five points from last year.
That doesn't mean bad opinion ratings have increased but rather a drop in good opinion ratings has coincided with an increase in Canadians responding that they "know the company, but not well enough to rate it."
This list of the most reputable companies in Canada has a few similarities with rankings that were released in 2021 about the most respected big stores and the most trusted brands in this country which include Canadian Tire and Interac.