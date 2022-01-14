Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Ontario Is Getting Shoppers Drug Mart Vending Machines At Some GO Stations

Nothing like grabbing a toothbrush between trains!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Is Getting Shoppers Drug Mart Vending Machines At Some GO Stations
Metrolinx

When you're commuting between Ontario's GO stations, and you can only think about how you left your favourite lip balm at home, Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines will have the solution.

Metrolinx announced in a press release on Friday that Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines are now available at select locations across Ontario and filled with on-the-go essentials from the store.

Metrolinx

Metrolinx riders will be able to buy everyday products like lip balm, allergy medication, toiletries and more while they're on the go.

Seasonal items like "sunscreen and umbrellas" will also be available, so if you're not prepared for the weather on a particular day, Shoppers may have your back (literally, they could save your back from a bad burn)

"Prices for items in the Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines will be the same prices as the ones found in the local Shoppers Drug Mart store," according to the press release.

You can find the new handy vending machines "on the second floor of Union Station Bus Terminal, in Burlington GO Station on the west end of the south building, and at Oshawa GO Station."

Vending machines outside of your typical chips and candy spectrum have been gaining popularity in Ontario, and you can get pretty much anything from a vending machine these days.

In Ontario, you can get Carlo's Bakery cake slices, pizza from PizzaForno, Dark Horse coffee, and even books from a vending machine, and now you can get on-the-go supplies from Shoppers Drug Mart.

From Your Site Articles

17 Lunar New Year Beauty Deals & Limited Edition Items You Can Get To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger

Including specialty packaging, gifts with purchases and more!

Sephora Canada, @maccosmetics | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Year of the Tiger only comes around once every 12 years, so if you're celebrating this year then make sure to treat yourself to some Lunar New Year collectibles.

Keep Reading Show less

Metrolinx Is Reducing GO Train Service & Lots Of Routes Are Being Cancelled

Staff shortages are causing a significant reduction in service.

Anthony Easton | Flickr

Metrolinx is expected to reduce service on several GO Train routes due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, with cancellations already taking place.

GO Transit announced on Monday that the cancellations would continue until January 9, 2022, with service reductions starting on January 10, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

A Bag Full Of Sexy Items & A Guitar Are Just Some Of The Things Left Behind On GO Transit

That's going to be an awkward pick-up.

Metrolinx | News Release

Anyone who's ever forgotten something in a daze while commuting on a Go Train knows how gut-wrenching it can feel, especially if that lost item is as fun as a guitar or a bag full of adult items.

On Wednesday, Metrolinx's Lost and Found department released a list of its greatest misplace hits of 2021, offering a look at how the city has changed since COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

The Eglinton LRT Has Been Delayed & Here's When You Might Be Able To Actually Use It

While there's still no ticket to ride, at least it's still on track to be finished (sometime soon.)

@eglinton_crosstown | Instagram

The phrase "all aboard the Eglinton Crosstown LRT" is something Torontonians won't be hearing for even longer as there's now a new completion date for the transit project.

According to a joint statement by Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster and Infrastructure Ontario CEO Michael Lindsay on December 22, construction of the LRT is expected to be finished sometime in September 2022, which is a full year after it was projected to be ready for riders.

Keep Reading Show less