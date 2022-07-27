7 Shoppers Drug Mart Hacks You Need To Know If You Like Saving Money & Free Stuff
Who doesn't need a freebie right now?
With skyrocketing costs of groceries and inflation, every deal helps when you're shopping. As far as one-stop shops go, Shoppers Drug Mart is a pretty great place to grab most things, from Benadryl to high-end makeup.
But how, exactly, can you get the most bang for your buck?
Well, here are seven Shoppers Drug Martshopping hacks that can actually save you money and get you some free stuff. Who doesn't love a freebie every once in a while?
Use your PC Optimum rewards
You might already know that you can save by using your PC Optimumrewards card. But those points really do add up when you're actively using them.
For example, for every 10,000 points you get, you can cash in on $10 worth of free stuff. Meanwhile, 50,000 points will get you $50 off a purchase, and so on.
FYI, you get 15 points for about every $1 you spend at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Double your points using PC Money
If you're looking to rack up those rewards points, using a PC Money account will save you more dough much faster. That's because, for every $1 you spend, you get 25 PC Optimum points, which is nearly double what you normally get.
On top of all of that, you can get 200,000 points when you sign up for the card. Hello, $200!
Text Shoppers for a coupon
There's nothing like hitting up a store for deals via text message. You'll need a PC Optimum account for this one, but when you text "OFFER" to Shoppers at 736-898 you can get a coupon worth 10,000 points.
In other words, when you spend $40, you can get $10 off your next purchase via the store's mobile text exclusive offer.
Use your points to fill up at Esso gas stations
If you drive, you can use the PC Optimum points you got at Shoppers Drug Mart over at Esso gas stations.
For every 4,000 points, you can save 10 cents off per litre for up to 40 litres. As a bonus, 10,000 points gets you a free car wash. Keep your ride looking fresh!
Shop during special events
Every once in a while, Shoppers Drug Mart has special events. For example, during the 20x events, you can get 30% back in points.
The store also has redemption periods where you can get up to $100 more in savings if you have 200,000 points.
So, definitely keep your eyes peeled for their next special event period.
Save $10 with Shopper's beauty bonus
Until August 12, you can get 10,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you buy certain Lise Watier products via the store's latest beauty bonus.
When you spend $75 or more, on something like Lise Watier's highly rated Age Control Supreme La Crème Sublime Yeux, you can get roughly $10 in savings when you cash in.
Get a free gift with your online beauty purchase
When you shop online, you can get a free gift with your beauty purchase on select items.
For example, if you buy Bobbi Brown's Soothing Cleansing Oil you'll get Bobbi Brown's 4 Ways to Perfect Set for free. Talk about a beauty haul!