Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
costco

Canada's Most Respected Retailers Were Just Ranked & Everybody Is So Obsessed With Costco

Walmart came in dead last. 😬

Canada's Most Respected Retailers Were Just Ranked & Everybody Is So Obsessed With Costco
Open Grid Scheduler | Flickr

If you shop there often it might not come as a surprise that one of Canada's most respected retailers is Costco.

A new Canada's Most Respected ranking that surveyed people across the country to figure out which companies are viewed as the best was just released on October 20 and the wholesaler reigns supreme, beating out 13 other competitors.

People were asked how much they respect companies based on their impressions from what they've seen, read, heard or experienced personally. The choices were very much, somewhat, not very much, not at all or never heard of them.

Based on the responses, Costco came out on top in the 2021 ranking of grocers and food retailers with a score of 66.9 — way higher than the average score of 59.

After the wholesale retailer, Your Independent Grocer came in second followed by Metro, Real Canadian Superstore and Sobeys. Walmart was in last place with a score of 54.4.

Earlier this year, Costco gave staff a permanent raise after paying employees extra because of the pandemic while other food retailers that are also in this ranking cut their pandemic pay.

Because of this, the retailer's workers in Canada now have a starting pay of $16 an hour and cashiers can make over $60,000 annually after six years of work.

From Your Site Articles

An Ontario Walmart Was Set On Fire Again Last Night & Toilet Paper Was Used As Kindling

The same store was shut down last October.

Google Maps

An Ontario Walmart was set on fire last night for the second time in under a year in an act of arson that has resulted in charges.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers responded to an incident of a garbage bin that was set on fire outside a store in the Sunrise Shopping Centre at 1400 Ottawa St. S. at around 9 p.m. on Thursday. They were then called to another fire that had been started inside a business in the shopping centre.

Keep Reading Show less

This Costco Already Has Christmas Decorations Out & Can We Chill Already (VIDEO)

It's still only August!

jeffcooks | TikTok, jeffcooks | TikTok

If you thought the PSL came out early, take a look at this: a Costco location has Christmas decorations out already for people to purchase.

Near the end of August, TikToker @jeffcooks shared a video that shows holiday products on display at a store and they're stacked up beside a fall wreath display.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Costco Hidden Gems That Canadians Say Are Must-Haves Every Time They Shop

Fresh flowers, tech items, lint rollers and more!

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, @costcofindscanada | Instagram

If you're looking to switch up your spending habits and add something new to your shopping list, there are a bunch of Costco Canada hidden gems that some Canadians swear by but that you might not know about.

Almost 700 people responded to a survey put out on Instagram by Costco Finds Canada on behalf of Narcity about what they buy the most at Costco and quite a few people shared truly unique items that are essential when they go shopping at the wholesale retailer.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada Shoppers Can Apply To Be In Its New Campaign & The Gig Pays $3.5K

They're casting individuals, couples, and families!

Chekyravaa | Dreamstime , Andreistanescu | Dreamstime

A new Walmart casting call is seeking Canadians from around the country who use their online grocery and curbside pickup services for an upcoming commercial.

The campaign wants individuals, couples, and families to share how they can quickly pick up groceries via curbside pickup, explain how online grocery shopping with Walmart makes their hobbies and lives easier, tell stories of helping out a loved one or neighbour, or remember any memorable moments that have come along with using the service.

Keep Reading Show less