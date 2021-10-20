Canada's Most Respected Retailers Were Just Ranked & Everybody Is So Obsessed With Costco
Walmart came in dead last. 😬
If you shop there often it might not come as a surprise that one of Canada's most respected retailers is Costco.
A new Canada's Most Respected ranking that surveyed people across the country to figure out which companies are viewed as the best was just released on October 20 and the wholesaler reigns supreme, beating out 13 other competitors.
People were asked how much they respect companies based on their impressions from what they've seen, read, heard or experienced personally. The choices were very much, somewhat, not very much, not at all or never heard of them.
Based on the responses, Costco came out on top in the 2021 ranking of grocers and food retailers with a score of 66.9 — way higher than the average score of 59.
After the wholesale retailer, Your Independent Grocer came in second followed by Metro, Real Canadian Superstore and Sobeys. Walmart was in last place with a score of 54.4.
Earlier this year, Costco gave staff a permanent raise after paying employees extra because of the pandemic while other food retailers that are also in this ranking cut their pandemic pay.
Because of this, the retailer's workers in Canada now have a starting pay of $16 an hour and cashiers can make over $60,000 annually after six years of work.