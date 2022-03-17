Netflix Wants To Charge You For Sharing Your Password & Users Have Zero Chill About It
Tell your mom, your friend and your ex roommate!
Sharing your Netflix password might soon come at a price, so you might want to cut off your friend or get your own account before it happens.
Netflix is preparing to crack down on password sharing for people who aren't in the same household, and it's testing out a way to keep track of and charge people who break the rule, Variety reports.
Netflix is experimenting with a $3 fee for password sharing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, where account holders are being charged extra for sharing outside their household.
Netflix always intended for "people who live together to share their Netflix account," but the company wants to charge people for sharing their accounts more widely, according to a statement from Chengyi Long, the company's director of product innovation.
"So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more."
The crackdown news comes after Netflix hiked its subscription price in February, and people on social media are losing their chill over the potential extra fee.
"After finding out #Netflix is yet again trying to get more money from us. I say #boycottNetflix is the next move," said @kphurst on Twitter.
"Who else is about done with @netflix? If they continue down this road, I’m out," added user @jakelong423 on Twitter.
"Nah, #Netflix, I’m not having this whole 'no password sharing without more $,'" another user wrote. "I’ve had my Netflix acct since forever. My son is now grown, but he’s still my frkn family, even if we don’t live under the same roof!"
"Netflix will lose a lot of customers if they do this password sharing crackdown they plan to do. Charging extra and crap. Especially when they don’t carry a lot of good content anymore like some of the other streaming apps," said @makhalloe_shea on Twitter.
Netflix reportedly made US$30 billion in 2021, according to Statista. However, CNBC reported in January that the shares had fallen 20% given the slowdown in subscriber growth.
Netflix hasn't committed to one way of handling the password-sharing thing yet.
Instead, it will see how the current trial goes "before making changes anywhere else in the world."